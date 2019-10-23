Cops: 21-year-old
gunned down
in homicide
GARY — A 21-year-old man died in a homicide early Tuesday, police say.
Damarius Carr, of Gary, was gunned down just after 2 a.m. in the 1200 block of Johnson Street near 12th Avenue in Gary — about two miles from his home on Jefferson Street.
An unidentified party took Carr to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, where the coroner pronounced him dead at 2:29 a.m.
Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said the investigation is ongoing and additional information is not available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
— Olivia Heersink, The Times
---
Masked man breaks
into T-Mobile store,
steals 2 iPhones
HIGHLAND — Police are searching for a man accused of stealing two iPhones from a T-Mobile on Indianapolis Boulevard early Saturday while wearing what looked like a clown mask.
Officers were notified of the burglary via the store's alarm system about 6:25 a.m. The front window was damaged and two cellphones valued at $1,700, police said. The suspect wasn't located.
Surveillance footage shows the suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, jeans and the mask.
Police said further investigation revealed the suspect entered the business by driving an unknown vehicle into the front glass, breaking it and pushing in the roll-down security gate. This left enough room for the man to enter the store.
Anyone with information is asked to call Highland police Detective Lee Natelborg at 219-838-3184.
— Olivia Heersink, The Times
--
Indy school bus
carrying students
crashes into shop
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police say a school bus carrying about two dozen students crashed into a pawn shop, leaving most of the bus inside the business.
Police said that no students were injured when the Indianapolis Public Schools bus plowed into the side of a Cash America Pawn store Tuesday morning.
The bus driver also wasn't injured when it smashed into the brick building, leaving only the vehicle's rear end visible outside. The bus was later extracted from the building.
IPS spokeswoman Carrie Black tells WRTV-TV that 23 high school students were on the bus when it crashed about 7 a.m.
Indianapolis police spokesman Officer Aaron Hamer says a car was also involved in the crash but officers are still investigating what led up to the bus crashing into the building.
— Associated Press