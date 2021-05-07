A Crown Point resident had bought items at an estate sale and discovered a hand grenade among them, Janda said.

The person called police and the bomb squad was called as a precaution. No explosives were found in the grenade and there was no threat to the public.

The scene was cleared without incident.

— Anna Ortiz, The Times

South Shore Line

unveils busing plans

CHESTERTON — The South Shore Line announced it will be busing passengers between its South Bend, Michigan City and Gary stations beginning Monday and continuing through May 21.

The busing is scheduled to facilitate preconstruction of double track work, the train service said.

"Buses will arrive and depart with passengers to match our published train schedule between South Bend, Carroll Ave. and Gary Metro," the South Shore Line stated. "Passengers should be prepared to detrain and board buses in front of the station and re-board South Shore trains at the busing conclusion station."

No bikes will be allowed on the buses during this period, and service will be suspended to Beverly Shores and Hudson Lake.