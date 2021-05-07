Cal City block party
to be vaccination site
CALUMET CITY — Polished Pebbles, a mentoring program for girls, is teaming up with several community partners to host Project 100 Block Party from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Downey Park.
City Clerk Nyota Figgs, the Calumet Memorial Park District, Roseland Community Hospital and Anointed Hands Physical Therapy and Wellness Center also are pitching in for the party at 300 Jeffrey Ave.
The event will feature a COVID-19 vaccination site, registration for economic empowerment programs for mothers and daughters, live music and giveaways.
Among those scheduled to be on hand are Polished Pebbles founder and CEO Kelly Fair, Figgs and Cook County Commissioners Bridget Gainer (10th) and Donna Miller (6th).
— Mike Clark, The Times
No explosives found
in grenade by police
CROWN POINT — A bomb squad was called after a Crown Point resident inadvertently bought a hand grenade Friday afternoon, police said.
At 1 p.m. the Porter County Bomb Squad was called to the 700 block of Main Street in Crown Point, said Crown Point Police Department Assistant Chief Jim Janda.
A Crown Point resident had bought items at an estate sale and discovered a hand grenade among them, Janda said.
The person called police and the bomb squad was called as a precaution. No explosives were found in the grenade and there was no threat to the public.
The scene was cleared without incident.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
South Shore Line
unveils busing plans
CHESTERTON — The South Shore Line announced it will be busing passengers between its South Bend, Michigan City and Gary stations beginning Monday and continuing through May 21.
The busing is scheduled to facilitate preconstruction of double track work, the train service said.
"Buses will arrive and depart with passengers to match our published train schedule between South Bend, Carroll Ave. and Gary Metro," the South Shore Line stated. "Passengers should be prepared to detrain and board buses in front of the station and re-board South Shore trains at the busing conclusion station."
No bikes will be allowed on the buses during this period, and service will be suspended to Beverly Shores and Hudson Lake.
The Michigan City 11th Street Station was temporarily closed May 1.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times