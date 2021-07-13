Coroner called in

for man's death

at hospital

MUNSTER — The Lake County coroner's office was called in early Monday for the death of a 29-year-old Glenwood, Illinois man at Franciscan Health Munster hospital.

The injury suffered by the man and the manner of death are still pending, Lake County Coroner Merrilee D. Frey said.

The deceased was identified by the coroner as Kali Joh.

He was pronounced dead at 1:09 a.m., the coroner's office said.

Other agencies involved in the case include Glenwood police and emergency medical services.

— Bob Kasarda, The Times

Porter County trail

closed for repairs

PORTER — A mile and a half of the Little Calumet River hiking trail was closed starting Monday to allow for the replacement of approximately 1,000 feet of boardwalk, the Indiana Dunes National Park announced.

The work is expected to take no more than 120 days.