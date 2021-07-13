Coroner called in
for man's death
at hospital
MUNSTER — The Lake County coroner's office was called in early Monday for the death of a 29-year-old Glenwood, Illinois man at Franciscan Health Munster hospital.
The injury suffered by the man and the manner of death are still pending, Lake County Coroner Merrilee D. Frey said.
The deceased was identified by the coroner as Kali Joh.
He was pronounced dead at 1:09 a.m., the coroner's office said.
Other agencies involved in the case include Glenwood police and emergency medical services.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times
Porter County trail
closed for repairs
PORTER — A mile and a half of the Little Calumet River hiking trail was closed starting Monday to allow for the replacement of approximately 1,000 feet of boardwalk, the Indiana Dunes National Park announced.
The work is expected to take no more than 120 days.
"During this closure, hikers will still have access to the adjacent Bally/Chellberg Trails along with another 48 miles of trails located throughout Indiana Dunes National Park," park officials said. "These trails include Dune Ridge, Miller Woods, West Beach, Heron Rookery, Tolleston, Great Marsh and the Pinhook Bog Upland Trail."
— Bob Kasarda, The Times
Three injured in
two separate
shootings
DOLTON — Two separate shootings outside a south suburban bowling alley left three people wounded Sunday night.
Police investigated a case of aggravated battery with a firearm near 8 p.m. Sunday at Dolton Bowl at 1401 Sibley Blvd., Dolton village spokesman Sean Howard said.
"On the above date and time, officers received a call of shots fired at the Dolton Bowl in which a vehicle was shot multiple times with a possible gunshot victim," Howard said. "Arriving officers located the victim who was shot multiple times in the left leg with graze wounds to his face and abdomen."
The gunshot victim was a 52-year-old man whose car was riddled with bullet holes, Howard said.
"Victim's car was shot multiple times with multiple shell casings on the ground," Howard said. "The offenders were described as two men who fled the scene in possible a green or silver Chrysler."
Then at 11 p.m. Sunday night,a second shooting took place behind the same bowling alley.
One man was grazed by a bullet and another man was critically wounded, Howard said.
Police are investigating but it's currently unknown whether the two shootings were related, Howard said.
-- Joseph S. Pete, The Times