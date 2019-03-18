Just 4 Indiana
counties haven't made
switch to online filing
INDIANAPOLIS — An online filing system for state court cases has now been embraced by all but four of Indiana's 96 counties.
Putnam and Miami counties instituted voluntary electronic filing last week, and they'll be requiring mandatory e-filing by mid-May.
The Indiana Lawyer reports that only Clinton, Howard, Pike and Sullivan counties now remain to make the digital filing switch to the state's Odyssey case management system . That system allows for free online searches of the status of court cases.
Howard County is scheduled to go live in April, followed by Clinton and Pike counties in May. Those three counties will require mandatory e-filing in June and July.
Sullivan County has yet to deploy the Odyssey case management system. E-filing will be implemented there after the case management system is upgraded. — AP
Trail rising along
former Illinois Central
Railroad corridor
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A southern Indiana county has begun work on a new recreational trail that will follow the former Illinois Central Railroad corridor.
Contractors hired by Monroe County began clearing trees last week along the planned Limestone Greenway. Construction of the 1.7-mile-long trail is expected to cost more than $950,000.
County parks and recreation director Kelli Witmer tells The Herald-Times that while the trail will be paved it will have a more rural feel than the existing B-Line Trail and it will not have lighting along its route.
Witmer says the trail's development was partially made possible by a property swap between the city of Bloomington and Monroe County.
The Indiana Rail Road Co. Inc. purchased the Illinois Central Railroad lines in 1986. Those lines were vacated a couple of years later. — AP