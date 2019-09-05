Indiana governor
starts overseas trip
in South Korea
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's governor has started a weeklong overseas trip by meeting with business and government leaders in South Korea.
Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday began the trip that will continue onto Japan before ending Sept. 10. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. says Holcomb and state business leaders met with South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon in Seoul, discussing how the state can support Korean companies that have operations in Indiana. Other activities by the group included a stop at Panmunjom in the Korean Demilitarized Zone, where he visited American troops.
Holcomb has more foreign travel plans coming up with a trip to China and India that's scheduled for Sept. 22 to Oct. 5, concluding with the governor joining the Indiana Pacers in Mumbai for the NBA's first games in India. — AP
---------
Bleeding trauma
kits distributed
to Illinois schools
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Schools in Illinois are receiving emergency materials to stop victim bleeding in case of serious accident or incident.
The Illinois Terrorism Task Force announced Wednesday that it distributed more than 7,000 so-called Stop the Bleed kits after a recommendation from the School Safety Working Group.
Stop the Bleed is a national campaign by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to train and equip bystanders to control severe bleeding before professional responders arrive.
Alicia Tate-Nadeau (tayt-na-DOH') is director of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency. She says government's top priority is preventing violence but "we must also be prepared for worst-case scenarios."
Each kit contains a professional tourniquet, gauze and dressing, nitrile gloves, shears and more.
School districts have been asked to train five adults in bleeding control. — AP
---------
More documents
relating to Van Dyke
murder trial released
CHICAGO — The final documents relating to the murder trial of a white former Chicago police officer in the 2014 shooting death of black teenager Laquan McDonald have been released.
Many of the documents unsealed Wednesday by a Cook County judge had large sections blacked out. However, one sheds light on efforts by Jason Van Dyke's attorneys to get McDonald's mother to testify about his alleged drug use and prior aggressive behavior. Tina Hunter did not testify.
The documents also show the defense's arguments of prosecutorial misconduct during grand jury hearings.
The judge in January 2016 ordered documents in the case filed under seal and limited public comments by prosecutors and defense attorneys. All documents in the case are now available.
Van Dyke was convicted of murder last October and sentenced to less than seven years in prison. — AP