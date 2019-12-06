More construction could be on tap for 45th Street
MUNSTER — Motorists who enjoy the seemingly never-ending road work on 45th Street in Munster could get an extra six years of it.
The Lake County Council is poised Tuesday to approve a federal grant application seeking funds to replace County Bridge 259 over Hart Ditch, located on 45th Street just west of White Oak Avenue and east of the current construction zone near Calumet Avenue.
If the grant is approved, the federal government will pay 80% of the $5.7 million total cost of the bridge replacement project, or $4.6 million, leaving Lake County taxpayers to pick up just the remaining $1.1 million.
The plan calls for beginning preliminary engineering on the new bridge in mid-July 2020, right about the time the $27 million, two-year realignment of 45th Street under the Canadian National tracks to Calumet Avenue enters its final months of work.
Construction of the new county bridge over Hart Ditch is projected to be completed in Summer 2026, according to the Lake County Highway Department.
—Dan Carden, The Times
Woman killed in rollover crash on I-80
LANSING — A Homewood woman died Wednesday night after she was ejected from her car during a three-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 80 near Torrence Avenue, officials said.
Patricia Bailey, 24, was pronounced dead at 5:50 p.m. at the scene of the crash, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Bailey lost control of a black 1999 Chevrolet sedan, veered right across multiple lanes and hit a guardrail barrier, police said.
The impact caused Bailey's car to overturn and hit a red SUV driven by a 67-year-old Chicago man. The SUV then struck a white Porsche sedan driven by a 39-year-old Dyer man.
The men in the other two vehicles weren't injured, police said.
—Sarah Reese, The Times
Teacher killed in hit-and-run, Cops promise driver 'we will find you'
ORLAND PARK — The Orland Park Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one teacher dead and another injured Wednesday evening near Orland Square Mall.
Police were dispatched to the area about 8 p.m. and found the women lying in a parking lot just outside Square Celt Ale House at 39 Orland Square Drive.
The women — both teachers at St. Michael School in Orland Park — were taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, Illinois. Rone Leja, 61, died. Elizabeth Kosteck, 54, was treated and released.
"This is an active investigation. If you are (the) driver of that vehicle we will find you," police said in a Facebook post late Wednesday.
Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 708-349-4111 or email crimetips@orlandpark.org.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
—Olivia Heersink, The Times