Bond set in Portage

molestation case

VALPARAISO — Bond has been set at $5,000 cash and $25,000 surety for a 25-year-old man charged with molesting a girl as she slept at a Portage home, court records show.

Brian Wadas, who is listed with addresses in Valparaiso and Lake Station, made an initial court appearance before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish on a Level 1 felony charge of child molesting, and lesser felony counts of child molesting and neglect of a dependent. A Level 1 felony carries a potential prison term of between 20 and 40 years.

Wadas was ordered by the judge to have no further contact with the alleged victim while his criminal case proceeds and if he bonds out jail, he will be placed on pretrial release supervision, court records show.

Wadas has hired defense attorneys Richard Busse and Amy Commean, according to court records.

Future court hearings were set for Dec. 20 and Jan. 24, the court said.

The alleged victim, who is only identified as being less than 14 years of age and is known to Wadas, told her mother that on March 23 Wadas had touched her inappropriately, police said.