City Council sets
vote on settlement
for victim's family
CHICAGO — A man whose wife was struck and killed by a car being pursued by Chicago police officers will receive $2 million if a city committee approves a proposed settlement over her death.
The Chicago City Council’s Finance Committee is set on Monday to consider the settlement involving Julia Lynn Callaway, who was struck so violently in May 2018 her body was thrown 50 feet into the air.
If the settlement is approved, the money would go to her widower, David Brown, the minister of Shiloh Baptist Church, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Brown had taken his 55-year-old wife shopping for Mother’s Day when she was struck and killed along a sidewalk in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood by a car fleeing a traffic stop.
Officers claimed to have smelled a “strong odor of cannabis” coming from Curtis Pugh’s car before they pulled up next to his vehicle, prompting Pugh to speed away with two passengers inside.
He was pursued by officers as he swerved through traffic, running stop signs and red lights before he drove onto a sidewalk, fatally struck Callaway and also injured a 31-year-old man.
Pugh, then 22, acknowledged leading police on the chase, but said he thought he had enough space to avoid hitting the two pedestrians. The Matteson man was charged with first-degree murder as well as drug and traffic offenses.
Pugh remains incarcerated for convictions related to the incident.
— AP
RV manufacturer
plans to expand,
add 500 new jobs
LIGONIER — A recreational vehicle manufacturer is planning a northeastern Indiana expansion that the company says could mean 500 new jobs over the next few years.
Elkhart-based Forest River RV announced this past week it has purchased three industrial park buildings in the Noble County city of Ligonier. The company plans to use the site for an IBEX Travel Trailer production, parts and service center.
Forest River expects to start production at the new site by the end of November, with the first travel trailer expected to come off the production line in early December. The company is owned by Warren Buffett’s Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate.
Forest River already has another factory that employees about 160 workers in Ligonier, which is about 30 miles northwest of Fort Wayne.
The company said it’s also investing more than $4.4 million to buy an additional 65 acres at the city’s industrial park to construct three additional buildings for a future expansion project.
The projects come as the RV industry that’s centered on northern Indiana continues seeing a business boom, with the RV Industry Association is projecting full-year shipment records for this year and 4% growth for 2022.
— AP