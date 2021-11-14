Pugh, then 22, acknowledged leading police on the chase, but said he thought he had enough space to avoid hitting the two pedestrians. The Matteson man was charged with first-degree murder as well as drug and traffic offenses.

Pugh remains incarcerated for convictions related to the incident.

— AP

RV manufacturer

plans to expand,

add 500 new jobs

LIGONIER — A recreational vehicle manufacturer is planning a northeastern Indiana expansion that the company says could mean 500 new jobs over the next few years.

Elkhart-based Forest River RV announced this past week it has purchased three industrial park buildings in the Noble County city of Ligonier. The company plans to use the site for an IBEX Travel Trailer production, parts and service center.

Forest River expects to start production at the new site by the end of November, with the first travel trailer expected to come off the production line in early December. The company is owned by Warren Buffett’s Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate.