During the pursuit, a tire on the minivan blew out, Martinez said.

Police took the driver into custody, he said.

No injuries were reported.

— Sarah Reese, The Times

Indiana BMV offices

being shut down for

staffing problems

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is shutting down several branches around the state in its second round of monthlong closures as the agency faces staffing shortages.

BMV officials announced that the temporary closures of eight branches will start Monday and continue through Oct. 30. This follows 11 branches being closed during September.

The October closures affect two offices in Indianapolis, along with others in Brazil, Danville, New Albany, Plymouth, Tipton and West Lafayette, the agency said. The Sullivan office will be open only on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The Danville and New Albany branches were also closed during September.

Available workers from those offices are being moved to other branches for the month.