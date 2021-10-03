Calumet City man dies
10 days after being
shot, authorities say
CALUMET CITY — A 36-year-old man died Friday from wounds he suffered in a shooting last month near the Illinois/Indiana state line, authorities said.
Larry Jordan, of Calumet City, died from complications of multiple gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide.
Calumet City were dispatched about 3 p.m. Sept. 21 to the area of 165th Street and State Line Road for a report of a gunshot victim, city spokesman Sean Howard said.
Jordan was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead about 3:40 p.m. Friday.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Calumet City police at 708-868-2500.
— Sarah Reese, The Times
Lake County coroner
seeks information on
man killed in crash
HAMMOND — A man died Saturday night after he was involved in a crash at the intersection of Indianapolis Boulevard and Calumet Avenue, a coroner's release said.
The man has been tentatively identified as Douglas Charles Jones, 53, of Warsaw.
The Lake County coroner's office is seeking information about the man's immediate family or relatives.
The man was driving a Toyota 4Runner, officials said.
He was taken to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, where he was pronounced dead about 11:55 p.m.
Anyone with information about the man is asked to call coroner's investigators at 219-755-3265.
— Sarah Reese, The Times
Police: Driver taken
into custody after
hit-and-run, chase
MERRILLVILLE — Police took a driver into custody Sunday after a hit-and-run at the Lake County Fairgrounds sparked a pursuit that ended with a crash on U.S. 30, Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.
Lake County sheriff's police were dispatched about 3 p.m. for the hit-and-run at the fairgrounds in Crown Point, he said.
A driver in a minivan led police on a chase down U.S. 231, went north on Interstate 65 and crashed in a median on U.S. 30 after exiting the interstate, he said.
During the pursuit, a tire on the minivan blew out, Martinez said.
Police took the driver into custody, he said.
No injuries were reported.
— Sarah Reese, The Times
Indiana BMV offices
being shut down for
staffing problems
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is shutting down several branches around the state in its second round of monthlong closures as the agency faces staffing shortages.
BMV officials announced that the temporary closures of eight branches will start Monday and continue through Oct. 30. This follows 11 branches being closed during September.
The October closures affect two offices in Indianapolis, along with others in Brazil, Danville, New Albany, Plymouth, Tipton and West Lafayette, the agency said. The Sullivan office will be open only on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The Danville and New Albany branches were also closed during September.
Available workers from those offices are being moved to other branches for the month.
BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy said the agency had received “an influx of applications” over the last month, enabling it to start filling open positions and reduce the number of temporary closures among the 129 branch offices around the state.
Agency officials said last month that about 12% of BMV branch jobs had not been staffed on a daily basis because they were vacant or workers were out because of COVID-19 precautions.
— Associated Press