Cops: 2 men hit by
train in Schererville;
1 airlifted to Chicago
SCHERERVILLE — Two men were struck by a train late Saturday along railroad tracks just west of U.S. 41, police said.
Schererville police and firefighters responded about 10:10 p.m. to the area of Eagle Ridge Drive and 213th Street for a report of a pedestrian hit by a train, Cmdr. Kevin Wagner said.
Officers arrived and found 10 men in the area, two of whom had been hit by a Canadian National train about a quarter mile west of Eagle Ridge Drive, he said.
Both men were taken to a local hospital. One of them was later flown by helicopter to a Chicago hospital for further treatment, police said.
Schererville detectives and CN police were investigating, Wagner said.
— Sarah Reese, The Times
State: Infant death
rate rose in 2020
INDIANAPOLIS — An increased infant mortality rate among Black newborn children contributed to what Indiana health officials found was a slightly higher overall infant mortality rate in the state during 2020.
The state health department reported this month that after Indiana recorded its lowest infant death rate during 2019, those deaths increased from 6.5 per 1,000 live births to 6.6 last year. The 2020 death rate is the second lowest that Indiana officials have recorded.
Indiana’s mortality rate among white and Hispanic newborns improved last year, but deaths among Black infants jumped from 11.0 deaths per 1,000 live births during 2019 to 13.2 deaths in 2020, The Indianapolis Star reported.
In recent years, Indiana has taken several steps to improve its infant mortality rate, among the highest in the nation. In 2019 Indiana had the 14th highest infant mortality rate, with 525 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said efforts to reduce Indiana’s infant deaths would focus on eliminating disparities between Black and white infants. Early prenatal care and encouraging parents to put their children to sleep alone in their cribs would also help decrease the number of children in this state who die before their first birthday, Box said.
— AP
Cops: Man led
30-mile chase
in stolen semi
FRANKFORT, Ind. — An Indiana man has been hit with several charges after allegedly leading police on a nearly 30-mile chase in a stolen semi-truck, according to authorities.
Indiana State Police said someone called 911 early Saturday to report that a semi had struck two vehicle and left the scene near Frankfort. Police found the semi and said they turned on their emergency lights and chased the semi on Interstate 65.
Troopers later took 33-year-old Jonathan Cain of West Lafayette into custody.
Authorities allege that he had signs of impairment, failed a field sobriety test and had a blood alcohol content of .095%. He was taken into custody on multiple charges including felony unauthorized control of a vehicle, felony possession of stolen property and felony resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.
It was immediately unclear if Cain had an attorney. A listed phone number could not be located Sunday for Cain.
— AP