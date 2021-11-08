Crown Point man
found dead after
report of robbery
GARY — Police found a Crown Point man dead late Saturday after they were called to a residence in Gary's Glen Park section for a report of a burglary, an official said.
Randy Kazlauskas, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene of the homicide, according to the Lake County coroner's office and police Cmdr. Jack Hamady.
A Gary police officer dispatched about 10:45 p.m. arrived in the 4400 block of Washington Street and saw a vehicle speed off, he said.
The officer attempted to chase the vehicle but lost sight of it.
Kazlauskas was found lying on a sidewalk outside the home with an apparent gunshot wound, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. William Poe, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
— Sarah Reese, The Times
Man charged
with molesting
girl in his care
CROWN POINT — A Crown Point man was in custody Monday on charges he molested a girl when she was left in his care at a Cedar Lake residence in 2016 and 2017.
Colton E. Koszczymski, 30, was facing two felony counts of child molesting, Lake Criminal Court records show.
A senior judge affirmed Koszczymski's not guilty pleas during a hearing Thursday and set his bail at $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash.
Cedar Lake police began investigating Koszczymski after they were notified by the Indiana Department of Child Services, which had learned the girl disclosed the alleged sexual abuse during a body safety class at school.
The girl told police Koszczymski regularly touched her private areas when she was between the ages of 5 and 6, court records state.
— Sarah Reese, The Times
Woman charged
in shooting of
ex-boyfriend
CROWN POINT — An attorney for a Gary woman waived her formal appearance this week on charges she shot her ex-boyfriend.
Donetta M. Smith, 59, was released from the Lake County Jail last week after posting a $6,000 cash bond.
A Lake Criminal Court magistrate previously entered not guilty pleas on Smith's behalf to felony charges of aggravated battery, domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
Smith's ex-boyfriend told police he was at a nightclub early Oct. 31 when he received an alert that an alarm activated at his residence in the 2200 block of Louisiana Street in Gary.
Shortly after the man arrived home, he answered a knock at his door and found Smith standing there holding a gun, court records state.
The man alleged Smith shot him once in the right side of his back as he attempted to shut the door.
He retreated back into his house, then waited in his car until police arrived, records state. He later was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
— Sarah Reese, The Times