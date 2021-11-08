A Lake Criminal Court magistrate previously entered not guilty pleas on Smith's behalf to felony charges of aggravated battery, domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Smith's ex-boyfriend told police he was at a nightclub early Oct. 31 when he received an alert that an alarm activated at his residence in the 2200 block of Louisiana Street in Gary.

Shortly after the man arrived home, he answered a knock at his door and found Smith standing there holding a gun, court records state.

The man alleged Smith shot him once in the right side of his back as he attempted to shut the door.

He retreated back into his house, then waited in his car until police arrived, records state. He later was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

— Sarah Reese, The Times

