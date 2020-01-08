Man burns wife's stuff, turns hose on mother-in-law
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Police ordered a 32-year-old man to use a water hose to douse a lawn fire the man had started with his wife's possessions.
That suspect then turned the hose on his mother-in-law, police said.
The move resulted in Mark Moneypenny, of Liberty Township, being taken to jail on misdemeanor counts of battery and criminal recklessness, Porter County police said.
Police said they were called shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday to the 1800 block of Vail Drive by the wife, who said Moneypenny had a large pile of her possessions on the lawn.
When police arrived, the possessions were on fire with six-foot-high flames that threatened a neighboring home, according to the incident report. Moneypenny was ordered by police to retrieve a water hose, and when he did, he sprayed the fire and then sprayed his mother-in-law in the face, police said.
Moneypenny was taken to jail without incident, police said.
—Bob Kasarda, The Times
Coroners searching for family of woman found dead
GARY — The Lake County Coroner’s Office is searching for family members of a woman who was found dead in her Gary home.
On Sunday, Pamela C. Taylor, 58, was found dead at her residence at 4141 W. 19th Ave. in Gary, the Lake County Coroner Merrilee D. Frey said.
Taylor is described as an African American woman who was an employee at Menards. Her manner of death is pending, coroners said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake County Coroner’s Office at 219-755-3265.
—Anna Ortiz, The Times
Sheriff's police car struck by agricultural equipment
WILLS TOWNSHIP — A LaPorte County Sheriff's squad car was struck in a three-vehicle chain-reaction crash involving agricultural equipment, police said.
Around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, police closed down the westbound lanes of Indiana 2 at County Road 600 East in rural LaPorte County for a crash investigation, LaPorte County Sheriff Capt. Derek Allen said.
The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m., when a tractor-trailer crashed into irrigation equipment that was being towed by a wide load hauling vehicle, Allen said. After being struck, the irrigation equipment collided with a marked LaPorte County Sheriff's squad car.
No one was injured in the wreck, Allen said. The vehicles involved were damaged and the police car had to be towed from the scene.
No criminal charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area Tuesday afternoon.
—Anna Ortiz, The Times