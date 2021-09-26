Two killed in separate
shootings Saturday
in Gary, police say
GARY — Two people were killed in separate shootings Saturday, police said.
A 38-year-old woman died from a gunshot wounds after she was dropped off about 8 a.m. at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary and the vehicle in which she was riding caught fire, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
The woman's name had not yet been released by the Lake County coroner's office.
The driver of the vehicle left before talking with police, Hamady said.
The pair arrived at the hospital in a silver or gray Ford Taurus, which was damaged by gunfire and was missing a tire and rim, police said. The vehicle started on fire outside the hospital's emergency room.
On Saturday night, Jahaon Sims, 22, of Hazel Crest, was killed and an 18-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting about 10 p.m. at the Clark gas station at 25th Avenue and Broadway, according to police and a coroner's release.
Sims and the woman were seated in a vehicle parked at a gas pump when a man emerged from north of 25th Avenue, fired shots at their back window and fled north, police said.
Sims was pronounced dead at the scene, a coroner's release said.
Anyone with information about the homicides is asked to call Detective Sgt. Gregory Fayson, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
— Sarah Reese, The Times
Court records: Two
people charged in
connection to death
CROWN POINT — Two people have been arrested on charges linked to a 28-year-old man's homicide earlier this month in Gary's Black Oak section, court records show.
David C. Cotto, 27, of Gary, was arrested Friday on one count of murder in connection with the shooting about 2 a.m. Sept. 11 in the 6200 block of West 25th Avenue, according to police and Lake Criminal Court records.
Andrew Lukacek, of Gary, died at the scene from a gunshot wound, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
Felicia A. Nelson, 32, of Gary, was charged with assisting a criminal, a level 5 felony.
Court records containing further details about Lukacek's homicide were not available Sunday.
Cotto was being held without bail.
Nelson's bail was set at $20,000 surety or $2,000 cash.
Neither defendant had made an initial appearance yet before a Lake Criminal Court magistrate.
— Sarah Reese, The Times
Honda factory in
southeastern Ind.
adds new model
GREENSBURG — Production has started on a new car model at Honda’s factory in southeastern Indiana.
Honda executives, workers and several state officials marked the start of mass production for the 2022 Civic Hatchback at the Greensburg plant during a ceremony this past week.
The new Civic Hatchback becomes the third type of vehicle produced at the factory, joining the Honda CR-V compact SUV and the Insight Hybrid sedan, according to the company. The Greensburg factory is the only U.S. plant and the second worldwide building the Civic Hatchback model.
Honda said it spend $50 million on a factory expansion and new equipment for the Civic Hatchback production in Greensburg.
The factory now has about 2,700 workers and the capacity to build 250,000 vehicles a year. The plant has produced more than 2 million vehicles since opening in 2008, Honda said.
— AP