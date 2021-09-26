Two killed in separate

shootings Saturday

in Gary, police say

GARY — Two people were killed in separate shootings Saturday, police said.

A 38-year-old woman died from a gunshot wounds after she was dropped off about 8 a.m. at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary and the vehicle in which she was riding caught fire, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The woman's name had not yet been released by the Lake County coroner's office.

The driver of the vehicle left before talking with police, Hamady said.

The pair arrived at the hospital in a silver or gray Ford Taurus, which was damaged by gunfire and was missing a tire and rim, police said. The vehicle started on fire outside the hospital's emergency room.

On Saturday night, Jahaon Sims, 22, of Hazel Crest, was killed and an 18-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting about 10 p.m. at the Clark gas station at 25th Avenue and Broadway, according to police and a coroner's release.