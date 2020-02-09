× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

The 33-year-old officer was placed on unpaid administrative leave pending a recommendation for termination, Plainfield police said Saturday.

He responded to an emergency call Friday night and was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was given an alcohol breath test after his arrest and has not been officially charged.

The officer has been with the police department since 2017.

Details of the emergency situation were not released. It was resolved without incident, according to police.

— AP

Police: Trooper

bitten by woman

after traffic stop

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A western Indiana woman has been accused of biting a state trooper's arm following a traffic stop in Vigo County, southwest of Indianapolis.

The 38-year-old Terre Haute woman was a front-seat passenger in a SUV stopped Friday night for running a stop sign, state police said Saturday in a release.

The 51-year-old male driver was arrested on drunken driving and other charges.