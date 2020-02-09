Help sought in
finding family of
deceased man
HAMMOND — The Lake County coroner is asking the public’s help to find family members of a deceased 68-year-old man.
Timothy J. Farkas, of Hammond, died on Jan. 10 and his remains are at the Lake County coroner’s office, Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey said.
Farkas lived at Renaissance Towers at 535 Logan Drive in Hammond. He is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He also has white hair and blue eyes.
In his earlier years, Farkas worked in the oil refinery industry in Casper, Wyoming, and he was employed at the Atlantic Richfield Refinery in East Chicago, Frey said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake County coroner’s office at 219-755-3265.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
Off-duty officer
suspected of
drunken driving
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — An off-duty suburban Indianapolis police officer who drove to the scene of an emergency was arrested after another officer suspected he had been drinking.
The 33-year-old officer was placed on unpaid administrative leave pending a recommendation for termination, Plainfield police said Saturday.
He responded to an emergency call Friday night and was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was given an alcohol breath test after his arrest and has not been officially charged.
The officer has been with the police department since 2017.
Details of the emergency situation were not released. It was resolved without incident, according to police.
— AP
Police: Trooper
bitten by woman
after traffic stop
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A western Indiana woman has been accused of biting a state trooper's arm following a traffic stop in Vigo County, southwest of Indianapolis.
The 38-year-old Terre Haute woman was a front-seat passenger in a SUV stopped Friday night for running a stop sign, state police said Saturday in a release.
The 51-year-old male driver was arrested on drunken driving and other charges.
Police said the woman initially refused to identify herself to the trooper and had to be removed from the SUV and arrested. She also is accused of damaging a patrol vehicle and hitting a jail officer in the face.
She faces battery, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, neglect of dependents and other charges.
Three children in the rear of the SUV were released to the woman's grandmother.
— AP