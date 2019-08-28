Ind. AG gains
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill's lawyers have won their fight for records of the state inspector general's investigation into allegations that Hill drunkenly groped four women.
Hill's attorneys sought the records as they defend him in attorney disciplinary proceedings he faces that could lead to his disbarment as a lawyer.
Former state Supreme Court Justice Myra Selby is the hearing officer for Hill's case. She ruled that Hill's lawyers had shown they couldn't obtain from another source the information contained in the inspector general's report.
Inspector General Lori Torres had argued against the release, but said she accepted the ruling.
The inspector general's report cited eyewitnesses who called Hill's behavior at an Indianapolis bar inappropriate and "creepy" but said he didn't break any state ethics rules. Hill has denied wrongdoing.
— AP
CHICAGO — A Muslim civil rights group says an Illinois driver's license rule violates religious rights.
The Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations filed a federal lawsuit Monday challenging the rule that requires anyone wearing a religious head covering while taking a driver's license photo to sign a form saying they may lose their license if they're later seen in public not wearing it.
CAIR-Chicago Executive Director Ahmed Rehab told the Chicago Sun-Times the rule doesn't accommodate a variety of religious practices.
The lawsuit says plaintiff Maryjane Bicksler said she felt pressured to sign the form last year at a license branch in Rockford while wearing her hijab.
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is named as a defendant. Spokesman Dave Druker declined comment, saying he hasn't seen the lawsuit.
— AP
CHICAGO — Illinois is among 19 states suing over the Trump administration's effort to change a federal agreement limiting how long migrant children can be detained.
Attorneys general in California and Massachusetts are leading the effort and filed the lawsuit Monday.
A longtime agreement known as the Flores settlement says immigrant children must be kept in the least restrictive setting and generally shouldn't spend more than 20 days in detention. The Trump administration says it plans its own set of regulations allowing longer detention of immigrant families.
A judge must OK the proposed changes to end the Flores agreement.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says in a statement that "every American should be outraged" by the treatment of migrant children at the border.
Other involved states include Michigan and Minnesota.
— AP