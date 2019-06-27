Lake County
to focus on
OWIs in July
LAKE COUNTY — Throughout the month of July, the Lake County Traffic Safety Partnership will conduct "high visibility enforcement patrols," concentrating on impaired driving and aggressive drinking behavior.
Coordinator Lt. Ronald Russo said officers are looking for indicators generally associated with reckless and impaired driving, as well as making sure safety belts are being fastened. Officers will issue verbal and written warnings, citations, summonses and arrest any individuals found intoxicated while driving.
Russo said the Lake County TSP encourages people to find alternative ways home if drinking alcohol, such as using a designated driver, calling a taxi or using another transportation service. Drivers are also urged to put down their cell phones and to make sure all passengers are wearing a seat belt.
— Olivia Heersink, The Times
------
East Chicago
man found
dead in Ill.
FOREST VIEW — A dead East Chicago man was found floating in water following a boat crash Wednesday morning.
The man was identified as 32-year-old Elmer Jimenez, Illinois State Police said.
At 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Forest View Police Department contacted Illinois State Police about a body floating in water in the 5700 block of West 47th Street in Forest View.
At this time, police believe Jimenez was an occupant in a boat crash that was investigated by the Chicago Police Department earlier Wednesday.
The Illinois State Police could not clarify what body of water the man was found in, but the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal is near the location.
Illinois State Police said no further information will be released at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
---
Police looking
for damaged
Hyundai
GARY — Police asked for tips Wednesday about a hit-and-run crash that left a 25-year-old man dead.
Terryonte Bridgeman's family reported him missing about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Gary police began a search and found Bridgeman's body about 3 p.m. lying in the grass on the side of U.S. 12, between Atchison and County Line roads. Lake County coroner's investigators pronounced him dead at the scene.
Bridgeman, of Gary, had been been in contact with his family since about 8:15 p.m. Monday, Hamady said. He was last seen off North County Line Road.
It's believed Bridgeman may have been walking in the 7000 block of East U.S. 12 when he was struck by a Hyundai, police said. Investigators were still working to determine the make and model of the car.
The Hyundai likely has significant damage to the front passenger side, Hamady said.
— Sarah Reese, The Times