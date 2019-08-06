Boy dies after
being hit by
a car
GARY — A 9-year-old boy died in an accident on Broadway late Sunday after being struck by a car while on his bicycle, police say.
Markese Jones, of Gary, was pronounced dead at 10:50 p.m. by the Lake County coroner, dying from blunt force trauma. The incident occurred near Indiana 53, with the coroner's office being dispatched at 10:15 p.m.
Cmdr. Jack Hamady said the boy had been riding south on his bike in the northbound lane when he was struck just before an on-ramp by a dark colored vehicle, which continued driving toward the exit and onto Interstate 80/94 following the accident.
Assisting agencies included Lake County Accident Reconstruction, Gary fire and Lake County CSI.
— Olivia Heersink, The Times
---
Police to conduct
sobriety checkpoint
in Gary
GARY — Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint throughout the weekend in hopes of reducing the amount of impaired drivers on the roadways, officials say.
Lt. Dawn Westerfield, a spokeswoman for the Gary Police Department, said drivers who are waved into the checkpoint should expect minimal delays and are asked to have their driver's license and vehicle registration in hand.
Westerfield said impaired driving is often a factor in car crashes, so the department hopes to "encourage impaired people from from getting behind the wheel" and instead find an alternative form of transportation.
"We are urging the community to have a designated driver prior to going out for an evening or use a ride share service," Westerfield said in a news release Monday. "The life you save could be your own."
— Olivia Heersink, The Times
---
9 cars set on
fire in Valpo
VALPARAISO — Police are investigating a rash of vehicle fires that occurred on the same street early Sunday.
In total, officers said nine cars were damaged in the 100 block of Bush Street — losses totaling more than $20,000. Each blaze was started inside the specific vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Valparaiso Police Department at 219-462-2135. Tips can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411) by entering “Valpo” in the message field prior to sending the message.
— Olivia Heersink, The Times