Boy transported after crash
CHESTERTON — A boy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a clash with a vehicle Friday.
On Friday morning first responders were called to the area of South Eighth Street and West Porter Avenue, said Chesterton Spokesman Kevin Nevers.
Firefighters said the boy was riding his bicycle when he was "bumped" by a vehicle.
When firefighters arrived, the boy was standing at the intersection with minor injuries, including scrapes to his elbow and shoulder pain. He told first responders he did not hit his head or neck during the collision.
He was taken to Northwest Health-Porter EMS and medics cleared the scene at 7:18 a.m.
A Duneland School Corporation official also arrived at the scene and was in communication with the boy, said Michigan Fire Department Deputy Chief Nate Williams.
The investigation is ongoing by the Chesterton Police Department.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
Gun pulled from Lake George while magnet fishing
HOBART — Police investigated an unexpected catch from Hobart's downtown lake Thursday.
Around 5 p.m. a man turned in a gun he said he reeled in from Lake George, said Hobart Capt. James Gonzales.
The man stated he was magnet fishing by the clock tower in Lake George and he found a corroded revolver-style pistol inside of a bucket, Gonzales said.
Magnet fishing is when someone uses a powerful magnet to cast into bodies of water to find metal objects or even remove magnetic debris from lakes like bicycles.
Officers inspected the weapon, but due to corrosion there were no discernible markings located on the pistol.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
Trooper dies after after shooting on Dan Ryan
CHICAGO — An Illinois State Police trooper died Friday after being shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago, authorities said, on the same day the state started stepping up patrols in response to a surge in shootings involving motorists in the city.
The trooper was pronounced dead at 2:16 p.m. Friday at the University of Chicago Medical Center, said Natalia Derevyanny, a spokeswoman for the Cook County Medical Examiner's office. An autopsy will be conducted, she said.
The trooper's name has not been released.
Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said the shooting occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on the inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan at 43rd Street on the city's South Side.
A day earlier, the Illinois State Police announced it would more than double patrols in the Chicago area beginning Friday, in response to a surge in shootings on expressways over the past two years.
There have been more than 185 shootings on expressways in the region this year, according to the agency, compared to a total of about 130 shootings last year, and just over 50 in 2019.
— AP
Coroner seeks family of deceased Griffith man
GRIFFITH — The coroner's office is asking the public’s help in finding the family of a deceased Griffith man.
Donald Baker is currently in the care of the Lake County Coroner's office in Crown Point.
The 57-year-old was described as a Caucasian male who lived in the 1700 block of Broad Street in Griffith, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey.
Anyone who is related to this man or has knowledge of his family is asked to call the Lake county coroner’s office at 219-755-3265.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times