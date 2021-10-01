Around 5 p.m. a man turned in a gun he said he reeled in from Lake George, said Hobart Capt. James Gonzales.

The man stated he was magnet fishing by the clock tower in Lake George and he found a corroded revolver-style pistol inside of a bucket, Gonzales said.

Magnet fishing is when someone uses a powerful magnet to cast into bodies of water to find metal objects or even remove magnetic debris from lakes like bicycles.

Officers inspected the weapon, but due to corrosion there were no discernible markings located on the pistol.

— Anna Ortiz, The Times

Trooper dies after after shooting on Dan Ryan

CHICAGO — An Illinois State Police trooper died Friday after being shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago, authorities said, on the same day the state started stepping up patrols in response to a surge in shootings involving motorists in the city.

The trooper was pronounced dead at 2:16 p.m. Friday at the University of Chicago Medical Center, said Natalia Derevyanny, a spokeswoman for the Cook County Medical Examiner's office. An autopsy will be conducted, she said.

The trooper's name has not been released.