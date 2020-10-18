The teen shot out a door at Dennis Intermediate School in Richmond and fired shots at police officers who had cornered him in a stairwell before he fatally shot himself while students and teachers were sheltering inside classrooms.

A Wayne County judge this past week accepted guilty pleas from Mary Ann York, 44, on four child neglect charges for not removing guns from her home after her son threatened to kill students and not making sure he received counseling and took medications for his mental health issues.

The judge sentenced York to 2½ years of probation that includes 60 hours of community service.

— AP

Man charged with

sexual assault on

e-learning forum

CHICAGO — A Chicago man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 7-year-old female relative in an act witnessed in an online forum used for remote teaching, authorities said.

Catrell Walls, 18, is charged with a felony count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13, Chicago police said. He was ordered held without bond Saturday.