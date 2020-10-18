Arrest made in
shooting that
killed 7-year-old
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Authorities announced an arrest Friday in the drive-by shooting of a 7-year-old girl who was killed while attending a birthday party in South Bend.
Chrisyah Stephens apparently was the victim of a shooting in August that was aimed at someone else, police said.
St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter said he met with Chrisyah's parents before talking to reporters.
Jaheim Campbell, 18, was being held in the county jail on charges of murder and attempted murder, Cotter said.
He is scheduled to appear in court Monday.
— AP
Mother of Ind.
school shooter
gets probation
RICHMOND, Ind. — The mother of a 14-year-old boy who fired gunshots inside an eastern Indiana middle school in 2018 has avoided any jail time for failing to take actions that authorities say could have prevented the shooting.
The teen shot out a door at Dennis Intermediate School in Richmond and fired shots at police officers who had cornered him in a stairwell before he fatally shot himself while students and teachers were sheltering inside classrooms.
A Wayne County judge this past week accepted guilty pleas from Mary Ann York, 44, on four child neglect charges for not removing guns from her home after her son threatened to kill students and not making sure he received counseling and took medications for his mental health issues.
The judge sentenced York to 2½ years of probation that includes 60 hours of community service.
— AP
Man charged with
sexual assault on
e-learning forum
CHICAGO — A Chicago man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 7-year-old female relative in an act witnessed in an online forum used for remote teaching, authorities said.
Catrell Walls, 18, is charged with a felony count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13, Chicago police said. He was ordered held without bond Saturday.
Walls was seen via an online learning application performing a sexual act with the child about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, police said.
The teacher reported what she saw to the school's principal, who called the girl's family, Chicago police and authorities from Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, prosecutors said.
The girl was taken to Comer Children's Hospital.
Police were made aware of the attack and when officers went to the home, the girl identified her attacker, and he was arrested, police said.
— AP
