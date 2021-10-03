The man, who has been tentatively identified as Douglas Charles Jones, 53, of Warsaw, was involved in the crash about 11:55 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Indianapolis Boulevard and Calumet Avenue in Hammond.

Jones was driving a Toyota 4Runner, which sustained some damage in the crash, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

An investigation into the cause of the crash and nature of Jones' death was ongoing, he said.

The Lake County coroner's office said it was seeking information about Jones' immediate family or relatives.

Anyone with information for coroner's investigators is asked to call 219-755-3265.

— Sarah Reese, The Times

Valpo-area man acquitted

of pulling gun during fight

VALPARAISO — A jury found a Valparaiso-area man not guilty on several counts of pulling a gun during a fight and "chambering a round," according to defense attorney Jesse Harper.

Joshua Jackson, 43, was cleared of two felony intimidation charges and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct following a two-day trial before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.