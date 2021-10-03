Hobart resident ID'd as
motel shooting victim
MERRILLVILLE — A man killed in a shooting Saturday night at a local motel has been identified as a Hobart resident, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
Anthony Gibbs, 36, died after the shooting about 5:55 p.m. at the motel in the 8200 block of Louisiana Street in Merrillville, according to a coroner's release and police.
A woman and dog were wounded in the shooting, police said.
Gibbs, the woman and a dog all were transported for treatment. Gibbs later died at a hospital, officials said.
Police blocked off a portion of the parking lot outside the Economy Inn late Saturday with crime scene tape, and officers could be seen going inside rooms.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Garza at 219-769-3531 or at jgarza@merrillville.in.gov.
— Sarah Reese, The Times
Man who died after Hammond
crash hit barrier, police say
HAMMOND — A man who died after a single-vehicle crash Saturday in North Hammond struck a barrier, police said.
The man, who has been tentatively identified as Douglas Charles Jones, 53, of Warsaw, was involved in the crash about 11:55 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Indianapolis Boulevard and Calumet Avenue in Hammond.
Jones was driving a Toyota 4Runner, which sustained some damage in the crash, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.
An investigation into the cause of the crash and nature of Jones' death was ongoing, he said.
The Lake County coroner's office said it was seeking information about Jones' immediate family or relatives.
Anyone with information for coroner's investigators is asked to call 219-755-3265.
— Sarah Reese, The Times
Valpo-area man acquitted
of pulling gun during fight
VALPARAISO — A jury found a Valparaiso-area man not guilty on several counts of pulling a gun during a fight and "chambering a round," according to defense attorney Jesse Harper.
Joshua Jackson, 43, was cleared of two felony intimidation charges and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct following a two-day trial before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.
The incident in question occurred at 9:14 p.m. Aug. 4, 2019 in the 700 block of Academy Street in Valparaiso, according to court records.
After being separated during a fight with another man, Jackson said, " 'I'll (expletive) kill you,' before drawing a loaded, black Glock 42 from a holster on his right hip and chambering a round," police said.
The jury deliberated for less than an hour last week before returning with the not guilty verdicts, Harper said.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times