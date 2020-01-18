Vehicles collide on U.S. 30 in Valparaiso
VALPARAISO — A three-vehicle collision snarled traffic along a local stretch of U.S. 30 early Friday afternoon.
A northbound vehicle on Marsh Street was struck by a westbound vehicle on U.S. 30, police said.
Minor injuries were reported.
Traffic was disrupted for a short time by the crash, but all lanes of the highway have been reopened, police said.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times
Police offer $5,000 reward for leads on killer of teen
MERRILLVILLE — Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information that results in the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for killing an 18-year-old.
Early Wednesday morning, Jeremiah Simon was gunned down while walking in the 500 block of East 54th Court in Merrillville, according to the Merrillville Police Department. Simon was found dead about 3 a.m. in the backyard of a home by officers who were responding to reports of gunfire in the area.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Merrillville Police Detective Matthew Paunicka at 219-769-3722, ext. 364, or email mpaunicka@merrillville.in.gov.
—Anna Ortiz, The Times
Football players return to school after hazing investigation
WARREN, Mich. — Three Detroit-area high school students who were suspended during an investigation of hazing by football players are back in class, a lawyer said.
Paul Addis told the Detroit Free Press that a lawsuit against De La Salle Collegiate was settled. One student returned to school Monday while the others were on campus last week. They had missed weeks of school.
Police in Warren have been investigating allegations that De La Salle players were hazed by other players with broomsticks. The findings have been given to prosecutors. The school has acknowledged that some type of hazing occurred.
De La Salle disclosed the allegations in October and ended the team's season by forfeiting a playoff game. Mike Giannone, who won two state championships as De La Salle's coach, is no longer leading the team.
—AP