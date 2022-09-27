Police seek ID

for man found

in Lake Michigan

MICHIANA, Mich. — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the body of a dead man found Monday afternoon floating in Lake Michigan off the 4000 block of Lakeshore Drive.

The man, who was found just over the Indiana line into Michigan, was described as in his 30s, around 6 feet tall with a medium build.

The Grand Beach/Michiana Police Department was called out to the site just after noon Monday and the body was recovered with the help of the New Buffalo Township and Michiana Shores Fire Departments.

An autopsy was to take place Tuesday at the Western Michigan University School of Medicine.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Grand Beach/Michiana Police Department at 269-469-1884.

— Bob Kasarda, The Times

Guilty plea in

2021 shooting

in E. Chicago

CROWN POINT — A 34-year-old man man pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with a shooting last year in East Chicago.

Maurice A. Vernon, of East Chicago, pleaded guilty to battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepts his plea agreement, Vernon would receive a five-year sentence.

If he qualifies, he would serve two years in the Lake County Community Corrections program and three years on probation.

According to charging documents, Vernon shot a man in the leg Sept. 6, 2021, in a parking lot in the 900 block of West Chicago Avenue.

When police arrived, they found the man on the ground and applied a tourniquet to slow his bleeding.

Cappas set Vernon's sentencing for Nov. 8.

— Sarah Reese, The Times

Former Starke

Co. officers

face charges

STARKE COUNTY — Two former sheriff's department deputies have been charged in connection with missing evidence from the department, Indiana State Police announced Tuesday.

The charges come after a lengthy investigation by state police with the results being turned over to a grand jury.

Adam Gray, 50, of Knox, faces four felony counts of official misconduct and misdemeanor theft, dealing paraphernalia and dealing marijuana, police said.

Don Ferguson, 54, of South Bend, faces three felony counts of official misconduct, felony theft of a firearm and misdemeanor theft and false informing, according to police.

Both men have turned themselves in to the Starke County Jail.

The details of the case remained sealed as of Tuesday, according to the clerk's office in Starke County.

— Bob Kasarda, The Times