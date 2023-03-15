Toll road work near airport

GARY — The Indiana Toll Road's Exit 10 ramps will undergo construction beginning Monday through the end of November, diverting traffic onto nearby roads and causing potential delays, the toll road announced Wednesday.

Construction on the ramps near Gary/Chicago International Airport will happen between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays to expedite the project schedule.

The east entry ramp will close March 21 through May 20. The east exit ramps will close July 5 through Aug. 31. Drivers should use Exit 5 and head south on U.S. 41 to Chicago Avenue east.

The west entry and exit ramps will close Sept. 18 through Nov. 15.

Mainline bridges will be reduced to single travel lane March 20 through May 25.

Signage will show alternative exits along construction corridors. Detour information is available at indianatollroad.org. Updates will be available on the department's social media.

— Lizzie Kaboski, The Times

Honda recalls over seat belts

DETROIT — Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts may not latch properly.

The recall covers some of the the automaker's top-selling models, including the 2017 through 2020 CR-V, the 2018 and 2019 Accord, the 2018 through 2020 Odyssey, the 2019 Insight and the 2019 and 2020 Acura RDX.

Honda says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that a manufacturing issue can cause the buckle channel to interfere with the release button, stopping the buckle from latching.

Dealers will replace the buttons or assemblies if needed. Owners will be notified by letter starting April 17.

— AP

Indy couple faces DC riot charges

BROWNSBURG — A suburban Indianapolis couple was arrested Wednesday on charges of taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Arthur Reyher and Jessica Reyher, both 38, were arrested in Indiana on a felony civil-disorder charge and four misdemeanors, prosecutors said in a news release.

The Brownsburg residents, who were charged in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, appeared Wednesday in federal court in Indianapolis. They were released without bond, told to surrender their passports and to restrict their travel.

A criminal complaint says the couple was among the first rioters to enter the tunnel areas of the Capitol. Arthur Reyher was seen on officer body camera footage and surveillance cameras chanting "Our House" as they pushed.

Investigators said an anonymous tipster told them the Reyhers were posting on Facebook about their involvement in the riot.

— AP

Warrant issued in mall shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 19-year-old Indianapolis man charging him with voluntary manslaughter and battery in a shooting at a shopping mall that killed a teen and injured a man.

The warrant was issued Tuesday by a Marion County court. The Jan. 3 shooting outside Castleton Square Mall killed Michael Mason Jr., 16. Court documents say Mason and the man who was injured were at the mall and walked to a car that looked like theirs and was parked in the same area.

— AP