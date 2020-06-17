Marquette Beach
cleared by police
when brawl ensues
GARY — A popular Gary beach was cleared out by authorities after a large brawl broke out Tuesday evening, police said.
Officers were called at 6:09 p.m. at Marquette Beach, said Gary Police Department Lt. Dawn Westerfield.
There was a large fight among several people at the beach and one woman was taken into custody for having a handgun without a permit, Westerfield said.
Multiple agencies responded and cleared the beach of visitors. It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured during the fight.
Around the same time, officers responded to an unrelated call of a gunshot victim in the area of West Fourth Avenue and Hovey Street, on Gary’s west side, Westerfield confirmed. Limited details were available in the incident Tuesday night, however, police reported someone was shot in the foot.
Anna Ortiz, The Times
Suspect arrested
in fatal shooting of
Whiting woman, 40
HAMMOND — A woman was arrested Monday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 40-year-old woman last fall in the Robertsdale neighborhood, authorities said.
Lydia T. Conley, 37, of Chicago, was wanted on charges alleging she murdered Delilah Martinez, of Whiting, on Oct. 27 in the 1100 block of 115th Street in Hammond, officials said.
Whiting police found Martinez, of Whiting, suffering from several gunshot wounds about 3 a.m. in the front yard of a Hammond home. She was taken to a hospital and later died.
The U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and Hammond detectives took Conley into custody about noon Monday while she attempted to flee out a rear bathroom window in the 5200 block of West Crystal Street in Chicago, according to Hammond police and the Marshals Service.
Conley was taken to the Cook County Jail and will face extradition proceedings in Illinois before she's brought before a Lake County judge, said Nicolas Gonzalez, inspector with the Marshals Service task force.
A warrant for Conley's arrest was issued Monday, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said. Conley's case remained sealed late Monday morning, online court records showed.
Lucas Rodriguez and Sarah Reese, The Times
Hobart tanning
salon gutted by
fire at strip mall
HOBART — Firefighters worked to contain a blaze at a tanning salon from spreading to the rest of the strip mall Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters were called at 1:23 p.m. to Sunkissed Tanning at 3600 N. Hobart Road, said Hobart Fire Department Assistant Chief John Reitz.
A 911 caller reported smoke coming from a tanning bed at the business. When firefighters arrived they saw heavy smoke throughout all four strip mall businesses.
Swift response from Hobart firefighters caused the fire to be contained to the tanning salon and not spread throughout the nearby businesses, Reitz said.
Firefighters from Hobart, Lake Station, New Chicago, Union Township and Lake Hills convened at the scene.
Everyone inside the strip mall were able to make it outside safely and no one was injured. Firefighters estimated damage at several hundred thousand dollars.
The fire is still under investigation, Reitz said.
Anna Ortiz, The Times
