HAMMOND — A woman was arrested Monday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 40-year-old woman last fall in the Robertsdale neighborhood, authorities said.

Lydia T. Conley, 37, of Chicago, was wanted on charges alleging she murdered Delilah Martinez, of Whiting, on Oct. 27 in the 1100 block of 115th Street in Hammond, officials said.

Whiting police found Martinez, of Whiting, suffering from several gunshot wounds about 3 a.m. in the front yard of a Hammond home. She was taken to a hospital and later died.

The U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and Hammond detectives took Conley into custody about noon Monday while she attempted to flee out a rear bathroom window in the 5200 block of West Crystal Street in Chicago, according to Hammond police and the Marshals Service.

Conley was taken to the Cook County Jail and will face extradition proceedings in Illinois before she's brought before a Lake County judge, said Nicolas Gonzalez, inspector with the Marshals Service task force.

A warrant for Conley's arrest was issued Monday, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said. Conley's case remained sealed late Monday morning, online court records showed.