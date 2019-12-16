Silver alert cancelled for Gary woman
GARY — Indiana State Police canceled a statewide Silver Alert that was issued early Monday for a 21-year-old woman.
Police did not say whether Cheyenne Nicole Westerfield was found, just that the alert was canceled per the investigating agency.
In the initial release, police said Westerfield was "believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance." She was reported missing sometime Sunday from Gary.
—Olivia Heersink, The Times
Man found severely beaten inside vehicle
HAMMOND — A man was found inside a vehicle Sunday with serious injuries, police say.
Lt. Steven Kellogg said the man, 19, was located about 5 p.m. in the 6500 block of Arkansas Avenue. Witnesses told police he had been beaten by two unknown individuals.
Kellogg said the man was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in serious condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Shawn Ford at 219-852-2998.
—Olivia Heersink, The Times
Illinois hunters bagged 75K deer during 7-day fall hunt
Hunters took more than 75,000 deer during Illinois' seven-day firearm hunting season this fall, according to preliminary totals compiled by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
That number represents a 7% drop in the number of deer harvested from 2018, when nearly 81,000 deer were taken.
But the second part of this year's season, from Dec. 5-8, saw an uptick over last year. More than 25,000 deer were harvested during the second season, a 14% increase from 2018.
That more than made up the difference from the first weekend of firearm deer season last month, which saw a drop of nearly 9,000 deer taken compared with 2018.
State wildlife officials say there are other hunting opportunities under way or approaching. Those include archery hunting and hunting with muzzleloaders, late-winter antlerless-only deer hunting and Chronic Wasting Disease hunting in certain counties.
—AP