GARY — A police chase came to a halt Monday when a driver being pursued by police crashed into three other vehicles, officials said.
Lake County sheriff's police were on patrol about 4 p.m. Monday when they attempted to stop a black SUV, driven by a 35-year-old Michigan City man, in the area of West 40th Avenue and Madison Street in Gary for a traffic violation, according to a police report.
As police were gathering information from the man, he drove off, records state.
Police gave chase, and the man crashed into three other vehicles at the intersection of West 25th Avenue and Harrison Street in Gary.
Four people involved in the crash were taken to hospitals for evaluation, the report said.
The man was being held Tuesday at the Lake County Jail pending formal charges, police said.
— Lucas Gonzalez, The Times
CALUMET CITY — A 29-year-old man died Monday afternoon at a local hospital after police found him injured in a city street, police said.
Carlos Suncin, of Calumet City, was found with severe head trauma early Monday when police and EMS personnel located him, said Calumet City Chief of Police Christopher Fletcher.
Responders were dispatched about 2:15 a.m. to the 500 block of Douglas Avenue for a report of a man struck by a vehicle.
At the scene, officers located Suncin lying in the middle of the street, Fletcher said.
Suncin was transported to Franciscan Health hospital in Hammond, where he was pronounced dead at 2:48 a.m., according to a Lake County coroner's office release.
Calumet City police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force were investigating the incident.
— Lucas Gonzalez, The Times
GARY – A firefighter was injured while responding to a fire at the abandoned Lew Wallace High School Monday, fire officials said.
Gary Fire Department responded late Monday afternoon to the school, 415 W. 45th St., for a report of a fire on the second floor, Chief Sean O'Donnell said.
The firefighter injured at the scene sustained minor steam burns, O'Donnell said.
O'Donnell confirmed Gary firefighters responded to a separate fire at the school several weeks ago but did not immediately provide an exact date or time.
Investigators were working Tuesday to determine what caused the fire the day before.
— Lucas Gonzalez, The Times
