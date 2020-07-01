CALUMET CITY — A 29-year-old man died Monday afternoon at a local hospital after police found him injured in a city street, police said.

Carlos Suncin, of Calumet City, was found with severe head trauma early Monday when police and EMS personnel located him, said Calumet City Chief of Police Christopher Fletcher.

Responders were dispatched about 2:15 a.m. to the 500 block of Douglas Avenue for a report of a man struck by a vehicle.

At the scene, officers located Suncin lying in the middle of the street, Fletcher said.

Suncin was transported to Franciscan Health hospital in Hammond, where he was pronounced dead at 2:48 a.m., according to a Lake County coroner's office release.

Calumet City police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force were investigating the incident.

— Lucas Gonzalez, The Times

Firefighter hurt

while battling

fire, officials say

GARY – A firefighter was injured while responding to a fire at the abandoned Lew Wallace High School Monday, fire officials said.