Cops seek info

on suspect in

Portage theft

PORTAGE — Police have released surveillance photos in hopes the public can help identify a suspect in a recent theft from the local Meijer store.

The photos include what appears to be a man and vehicle police said he entered.

The retail theft occurred Wednesday, according to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Portage Police Detective Nicole Heuberger at 219-764-5707 or at nheuberger@portage-in.com.

— Bob Kasarda, The Times

Info sought

on suspect in

check fraud

HOBART — Police have released surveillance photos in hopes the public can help identify a suspect in a check fraud case that resulted in the loss of several hundred dollars.

Police said they responded June 4 to the 7700 block of East 37th Avenue in reference to a check fraud that occurred on May 31.

Officers were told two fraudulent checks were written by the suspect shown in the surveillance image

"The loss prevention officer also told the officer that the suspect shown in the surveillance images may have committed similar check frauds at other locations in Northwest Indiana," police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Hobart Police Detective Cpl. Brandon Kissee at bkissee@cityofhobart.org or at 219-942-4588.

— Bob Kasarda, The Times

Hobart street

set to close

till Aug. 30

HOBART — A portion of the eastbound lane of Third Street will be closed from Monday until Aug. 30.

The closure affects a stretch of the road between Wisconsin and Ash streets.

A detour plan directs motorists to use Second and Ellendale streets to travel around the closure.

— Times Staff