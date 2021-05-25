Silver Alert for
missing M'ville
woman canceled
MERRILLVILLE — A Silver Alert issued just over a week ago for a local woman has been canceled.
The Merrillville Police Department was investigating the disappearance of Desiree Moore, a 29-year-old woman who was last seen 2:15 p.m. May 12 and was believed to be in danger.
Indiana State Police issued a notice early Monday saying the alert had been canceled.
— Lucas Gonzalez, The Times
Superintendent
of River Forest
leaving: district
HOBART — River Forest Community School Corporation announced the departure of Superintendent Steve Disney in an emailed statement Monday night.
According to the two-paragraph press release, Disney "is leaving his position. ... He has been with us for nearly seven years and we wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors."
The statement said Assistant Superintendent Kevin Trezak will serve as interim superintendent "as River Forest Community School Corporation prepares and conducts a thorough search for the new superintendent. Time frames and details of the search will be forthcoming."
— Mike Clark, The Times
Police: Man dies
after crashing
PARK FOREST — A Hobart man who died after crashing a motorcycle late Sunday was the vehicle's sole occupant, police said.
The driver was identified as James Johnson, who was 70 years old.
Johnson was found unresponsive when Park Forest police and firefighters responded about 9:45 p.m. on Western Avenue near Cedar Street, police said.
Johnson was taken to Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, where he was declared dead at 10:22 p.m., Cook County medical examiner records show.
Police released limited details Monday but said there were no obvious signs of impairment.
— Lucas Gonzalez, The Times
Cops: Woman
charged in attack
PORTAGE — Police say a patient at Northwest Health-Portage hospital attacked a nurse upon being told she was being discharged from the emergency room.
Faith Reynolds-Pettice, 20, of Crown Point, faces a felony battery charge and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, according to Portage police.
Officers were called shortly before 1 p.m. Friday to the hospital at 3630 Willowcreek Road and were told a nurse had woken up Reynolds-Pettice and informed her she was to leave when the attack began, according to the incident report.
The accused began punching and kicking toward medical staff and struck an emergency room nurse multiple times, police said.
The nurse was not seriously injured, and Reynolds-Pettice was taken to the Porter County Jail, police said.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times