Silver Alert for

missing M'ville

woman canceled

MERRILLVILLE — A Silver Alert issued just over a week ago for a local woman has been canceled.

The Merrillville Police Department was investigating the disappearance of Desiree Moore, a 29-year-old woman who was last seen 2:15 p.m. May 12 and was believed to be in danger.

Indiana State Police issued a notice early Monday saying the alert had been canceled.

— Lucas Gonzalez, The Times

Superintendent

of River Forest

leaving: district

HOBART — River Forest Community School Corporation announced the departure of Superintendent Steve Disney in an emailed statement Monday night.

According to the two-paragraph press release, Disney "is leaving his position. ... He has been with us for nearly seven years and we wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors."