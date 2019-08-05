Boy hit by
car in CP
CROWN POINT — A 10-year-old boy suffered a broken leg Sunday night after he was hit by a car while riding a scooter several blocks south of the square, police said.
The boy was crossing a street at the intersection of Court Street and School Court when a driver traveling north struck him, Police Chief Pete Land said.
The boy was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, he said.
The driver was not injured. Land did not yet have information on the driver's identity.
The Crown Point Police Department's crash reconstruction team was handling the investigation.
— Sarah Reese, The Times
---
2 injured in
I-65 crash
Two people were taken to a local hospital Saturday night after a single-car rollover crash on Interstate 65, just north of the Lowell exit.
Driver Ariel Enzian, 18, of Hammond, and passenger Dylan Boots, 18, of Morocco, were both taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point with non-life-threatening injuries, Indiana State Police said.
Enzian was driving a 2001 silver Lexus when the car overturned and went into the center median, police said.
It was unclear what caused Enzian to lose control of the car, police said.
The crash created a debris field across all lanes of northbound and southbound I-65, causing a temporary closure for cleanup.
— Sarah Reese, The Times
---
2 escape
injury after
Gary crash
GARY — Two people escaped serious injury Saturday after a single-car rollover crash in the city's Glen Park section, police said.
Gary police found a Chevrolet Cruz on it roof after responding to the crash about 5:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of East Ridge Road, records show.
The car's driver told police she did not remember how she flipped the car, Lt. Thomas Pawlak said. She and a passenger refused medical treatment.
Larry Jenkins came upon the overturned car as he drove by, but he saw no one inside of it, he said.
A short time later, Jenkins saw several firetrucks heading toward the crash scene, he said.
— Times Staff