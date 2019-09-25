Cops: Woman dies
in rollover crash on
Indiana Toll Road
LAKE STATION — A 48-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on the Indiana Toll Road early Wednesday, police said.
Michelle Ingram, of Gary, had been exiting toward Interstate 80/94 about 5:30 a.m. when she failed to negotiate a curve, causing her 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe to flip onto its passenger side and slide into the center concrete barrier.
Police said Ingram was wearing a seat belt, but her injuries were too severe. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lake County coroner. — Olivia Heersink, The Times
-------------------------------------
Lawsuit seeks to
block Indiana's
Medicaid work requirements
INDIANAPOLIS — Four Indiana residents have sued the federal government over the state's plan to implement work requirements for low-income residents who receive their health insurance through Medicaid.
The lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in Washington comes after rulings have blocked similar work requirements in Arkansas, Kentucky and New Hampshire.
Indiana's program would require those not qualifying for exemptions to report 20 hours a month of work or related activity or face coverage loss after Dec. 31.
The lawsuit filed by Indiana Legal Services and the National Health Law Program maintains the rules wrongly jeopardize health coverage for thousands of people.
Gov. Eric Holcomb's office tells The Journal Gazette that the requirements are intended "to ensure Hoosiers can easily skill up, volunteer in their community, or get a better-paying job." — AP
-------------------------------------
Vatican suspends
archbishop's order
against Indiana school
INDIANAPOLIS — A Jesuit-run high school that refused to fire a teacher in a same-sex marriage will be allowed to resume all-school Masses while it appeals its status as a Catholic school.
The leader of Brabeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis announced Monday that the Vatican had temporarily suspended Archbishop Charles Thompson's decree withdrawing Brebeuf's Catholic recognition.
Brebeuf President Rev. Bill Verbryke says the suspension will allow it to hold Masses while the school's appeal is considered. The archdiocese says the temporary suspension is common practice and does not affect the outcome of the appeal.
Thompson withdrew Brebeuf's recognition in June after it wouldn't fire teacher Layton Payne-Elliott. His husband, meanwhile, lost his teaching job at Cathedral High School when that school followed Thompson's directive. Joshua Payne-Elliott is suing the archdiocese. — AP