25-year-old shot to death
HAMMOND — A 25-year-old man was gunned down early Friday, according to police.
Hammond Lt. Steven Kellogg said officers responded to the 4400 block of Henry Avenue about 12:15 a.m. and found an injured Tyran Bolling, who was laying on the ground in front of a home there.
Kellogg said Bolling, of Evergreen Park, Illinois, had been shot several times, but was still awake and talking with police. He was quickly taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
"The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released when available," Kellogg said in a release Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Steve Guernsey at 219-852-2978.
—Olivia Heersink, The Times
Card skimmer discoverd at Luke's Gas Station
PORTAGE — A device aimed at stealing credit card information was found at a Luke’s Gas Station, police said.
At 2:30 p.m. Wednesday a card skimmer was found on one of the card readers inside the gas station at 6259 U.S. 20 in Portage, said Portage Police Chief Troy Williams.
Police are investigating to find who planted the skimmer. Card skimmers are small devices made to fit over credit card readers and are crafted to appear to be part of the machine. Once the card has been scanned, the information gathered can be used to make fraudulent charges.
Someone can spot a skimmer if they notice loose parts on the payment device or if the credit card reader appears to protrude outside the rest of the machine. In some cases, scammers can place fake key pads on top of real key pads, which make the key pad appear thicker than normal and may also seem loose.
“Inspect the credit card reader before using it and be suspicious if you see anything loose, crooked or damaged,” Williams said.
—Anna Ortiz, The Times
Missing woman left home Sunday
GARY — An 18-year-old left home Sunday and never returned, police say. Now family and authorities are seeking information on her whereabouts.
Sinai Velez, of Gary, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds, according to the Gary Police Department.
Velez has brown eyes and brown hair and she was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a navy blue hoodie and black boots.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt. Mike Salazar of the Gary Police Department at 219-881-1209.
—Anna Ortiz, The Times