Crash sends 1 to hospital
LANSING — One person was sent to the hospital early Saturday after being partially ejected from a car during a crash on Interstate 80.
Illinois State Police is investigating the crash that occurred just after 4 a.m. Saturday on I-80 westbound at Torrence Avenue.
ISP said in a news release Saturday the 2019 black Hyundai sedan was traveling on I-80 when the vehicle struck the right wall. The Hyundai subsequently struck the rear of a semitrailer before coming to a rest.
The driver, who was the sole occupant of the Hyundai, was partially ejected and was not wearing a seat belt at time of traffic crash, ISP said. The driver, whose identity and gender was not released, was transported to a local area hospital with serious injuries.
The right two lanes of I-80 were closed for about an hour and a half after the crash. The investigation is ongoing.
— Emily Schnipke, The Times
---
Ind.: Farmers in
all counties can
seek disaster aid
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb says farmers in all 92 Indiana counties are eligible for disaster assistance from the federal government after excessive rain and flooding.
The governor's office says farmers can apply for low interest loans to restore or replace property, pay for living expenses, refinance certain debts and reorganize. They must show at least a 30% loss in crop production or a physical loss to livestock, livestock products or real estate.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch says it's been an "unprecedented year for Indiana farmers."
Seventy-four counties were designated as primary natural disaster areas. Eighteen other counties also qualify because they're next to the disaster areas.
— Associated Press
---
Chicago deploying
extra officers
over Labor Day
CHICAGO — Additional police officers are being deployed in Chicago neighborhoods over the Labor Day holiday weekend to help curb gun violence.
The police department says an extra 1,000 officers assisted overnight Friday and Saturday with targeted enforcement and patrols. A dozen illegal gun arrests were made and more than 40 guns were seized across the city.
Officers also recovered about 300 counterfeit merchandise items, two handguns, ammunition and about $5,000 in cash during a raid by the department's Organized Crime Bureau money laundering team and the city's Buildings & Consumer Affairs and Consumer Protection offices.
An extra 1,400 officers were deployed last year over the Labor Day holiday.
— Associated Press