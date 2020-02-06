Authorities have said Pedro Ruiz, 19, was found unresponsive early Saturday morning at the jail. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Ruiz was jailed on attempted murder and battery charges in the shooting last week of a 21-year-old man in Chicago. Gonzalez has been jailed since June 2 on attempted murder and other charges in an unrelated case.

The sheriff’s office is investigating Ruiz’ slaying.

“We take all acts of violence in the jail extremely seriously and work tirelessly to prevent those intent on committing harm from being able to do so,” jail spokesman Matt Walberg said in the release.

—AP

Missing Michigan kids found with parents

YORK, Neb. — State troopers found two children reported missing by Michigan authorities and took their mother into custody, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

The 7-year-old boy and his 9-year-old sister had been traveling with their parents in their pickup truck, which was spotted Tuesday afternoon at a gas station in York. The children were turned over to Nebraska authorities for a return to Michigan.