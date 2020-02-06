Amazon delivery driver says he was beaten, robbed
GARY — An Amazon delivery driver told police he was battered and robbed Wednesday night after his delivery truck got stuck in the snow.
The driver reported to the Gary Police Department that he was robbed at about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 6500 block of Forest Avenue, according to Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.
Westerfield said the victim reported his delivery truck was stuck in the snow.
As he was outside of the vehicle trying to determine how to free it, he was approached by several men, Westerfield said.
The men battered him and stole his coat that contained cash and keys.
No packages were taken, Westerfield said.
Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Gary Police Department at 219-881-7300.
—Lauren Cross, The Times
Man charged in cellmate's slaying
CHICAGO — A Chicago man was charged with first-degree murder in the beating death of his cellmate at the Cook County Jail.
Christian Gonzalez, 24, was expected to appear Thursday in bond court.
Authorities have said Pedro Ruiz, 19, was found unresponsive early Saturday morning at the jail. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Ruiz was jailed on attempted murder and battery charges in the shooting last week of a 21-year-old man in Chicago. Gonzalez has been jailed since June 2 on attempted murder and other charges in an unrelated case.
The sheriff’s office is investigating Ruiz’ slaying.
“We take all acts of violence in the jail extremely seriously and work tirelessly to prevent those intent on committing harm from being able to do so,” jail spokesman Matt Walberg said in the release.
—AP
Missing Michigan kids found with parents
YORK, Neb. — State troopers found two children reported missing by Michigan authorities and took their mother into custody, the Nebraska State Patrol said.
The 7-year-old boy and his 9-year-old sister had been traveling with their parents in their pickup truck, which was spotted Tuesday afternoon at a gas station in York. The children were turned over to Nebraska authorities for a return to Michigan.
Their mother, Rebecca Dunkelberger, was arrested on a Michigan warrant alleging a probation violation and allegations about violation of a custody order. It's unclear whether she has an attorney. Her husband, Dennis Dunkelberger, was released because there were no charges pending against him, authorities said.
—AP