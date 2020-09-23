Purdue report:
21 work-related
farm deaths in '19
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Indiana had 21 work-related deaths on farms deaths last year, the fewest number of documented cases since 2013, Purdue University announced Tuesday.
Three of the victims were children under the age of 5, while 11 were 60 or older, Purdue's Agricultural Safety and Health Program announced.
Tractors and skid steer loaders were involved in at least eight of the 21 documented fatalities, it said.
The report also highlighted the continued need for injury prevention educational programs for those 18 and younger.
The number of farm fatalities for the past 50 years continued a downward trend, probably reflecting safer machinery and work practices while also corresponding with a decline in the number of farmers, the report said.
— AP
Chicago adds
Wisconsin to
quarantine list
for second time
CHICAGO — Chicago officials Tuesday told visitors from Wisconsin for the second time that they must remain in quarantine for two weeks if they visit the city.
The order set to take effect Friday comes as Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers declared a "new public health emergency" because of a spike in coronavirus cases in that state and extended a statewide mask mandate there until Nov. 21.
"Unfortunately, Wisconsin is currently in very poor control when it comes to COVID," Allison Arwady, Chicago's health commissioner, told reporters Tuesday. Wisconsin was first added to the 14-day quarantine order in late July by Mayor Lori Lightfoot's administration, before it was taken off the list in mid-August when case numbers fell.
Tuesday's order was not surprising after Arwady said last week that Wisconsin would land on the list again if the state's case rate did not fall below 15 cases per 100,000.
But Wisconsin is not even close to that rate. On Tuesday, Arwady said with 31 cases per 100,000 residents, Wisconsin has the third highest rate in the nation behind North Dakota and South Dakota.
— AP
Ill. reports 1,531
new COVID cases
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 1,531 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 30 confirmed deaths.
The numbers announced by the health department bring to 277,266 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and 8,486 deaths. The health department reports the latest reported cases were the result of 41,829 tests in the past 24 hours, putting Illinois' seven-day positivity rate at 3.5%.
— AP
