Police seek help
locating suspect charged
with attempted murder
MICHIGAN CITY — Police are searching for a 37-year-old man charged with attempted murder.
Nolan Fleming, of Michigan City, is accused of shooting a 30-year-old man early Sunday, sending him to a local hospital for emergency treatment.
The alleged incident took place in the 2608 block of Plum Street, with Michigan City officers responding to the scene about 2 a.m.
A warrant was issued for Fleming's arrest Tuesday, police said. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Arwen LaMotte at 219-874-3221, ext. 1081. — Olivia Heersink, The Times
--------
Illinois police
investigate
expressway shooting
LANSING — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Tuesday on westbound Interstate 80.
Officers responded to the area near Torrence Avenue about 11:30 p.m. and spoke with the alleged victim, a 38-year-old man who didn't sustain any injuries. He also was sole occupant of his vehicle.
The incident remains under investigation," officials said. "Additional updates will be released as they become available."
Anyone with information is asked to call Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400. Tips can be made anonymously. — Olivia Heersink, The Times
----------
Holcomb announces
$436M EPA loan to
support water projects
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb says a $436 million federal loan will help finance 28 wastewater and drinking water projects in 20 communities across Indiana.
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler joined Holcomb at the Statehouse on Wednesday to announce the loan through the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act. The funding supports projects that will deliver clean water and protect public health.
Drinking water projects will include efforts to improve water treatment plants, storage tanks, distribution system components, wells and pump stations and water conservation measures. Wastewater projects will include efforts to increase capacity of wastewater treatment plants, tunnels to capture combined sewer overflows and collection systems.
The loan will save the Indiana Finance Authority an estimated $20 million compared to typical bond financing. — AP