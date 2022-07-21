Cops: 2-county

pursuit ends

with arrest

A man was arrested Wednesday after he intentionally hit the rear of a patrol vehicle during a pursuit in Porter County, police say.

Caleb Wolfe, 24, of Akron, Ohio, was arrested with charges of resisting with a vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, criminal recklessness and an Ohio warrant.

A Porter County Sheriff officer was informed a stolen Hyundai Sonata was traveling west on U.S. Highway 30. The officer located the vehicle and attempted to perform a traffic stop.

The driver fled, engaging in reckless driving at speeds greater than 100 mph, police said. Multiple officers attempted to box the Hyundai in, at which point the driver intentionally rammed into the rear end of one of the cars, police said.

The vehicle had a rear flat tire and eventually continued driving with no tire on one of the back wheels. The driver came to a stop in LaPorte County and all individuals in the car were taken into custody without issue.

— Annie Mattea, The Times

Free gospel

concert set

for Gary

GARY — Grammy-nominated gospel singer Ricky Dillard will perform at Gospel Fest Friday at Beyond 4 Walls Christian Center in Gary.

The event is free and will begin at 7 p.m. New G will also be featured.

Dillard has been nominated twice for a Grammy, for best contemporary R&B gospel album for his album "Promise" and in the category best gospel album for "Amazing."

More information can be found on Beyond 4 Wall's Facebook.

— Annie Mattea, The Times

NWI man

found dead,

police say

CALUMET CITY — Police say they are investigating the death of a 28-year-old Hammond man, whose body was found in the 500 block of Torrence Avenue.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as Nicholas Wilson of the 6500 block of Colorado Avenue in Hammond.

He was pronounced dead around 5:44 a.m. Wednesday, according to the medical examiner. A cause of death was not listed.

"The cause of death remains under investigation by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office," said Calumet City Police Chief Kevin Kolosh.

— Bob Kasarda, The Times

Cops: Gary

man dies in

shooting

GARY − A Gary man died after he was shot near his home Wednesday night.

Officers were dispatched Wednesday at 3 p.m. for a male gunshot victim. Keith Tyner, 47, was inside a residence in the 4500 block of Buchanan Street.

Tyner was initially transported to an area hospital, but was later moved to Chicago for further treatment.

Gunshot wounds were to the forehead and right clavicle, Chicago Police Department said.

He was declared deceased in Chicago in a hospital around 5 p.m. as a result of his injuries.

Anyone with more information can contact Metro Homicide at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

— Annie Mattea, The Times