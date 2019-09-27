Traffic stop nets 2
drug-related
arrests, police say
LAPORTE COUNTY — Two men were arrested during a traffic stop Wednesday after a search revealed illegal drugs and paraphernalia, police say.
Shane Evans, 23, of Wanatah, and Daniel Land, 46, of LaPorte, were booked into LaPorte County Jail on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, possession of a hypodermic syringe and possession of paraphernalia. Evans faces an additional charge of possession of marijuana.
Police said the pair were stopped in a parking lot on U.S. Route 20 near State Road 39 after officers noticed various traffic offenses being committed by Evans, the driver of a red Dodge Charger. Land was his passenger.
Both men remain in jail, with Evans being held on a $50,005 cash-only bond through the LaPorte County Circuit Court, police said. Land is being held without bond. — Olivia Heersink, The Times
-----------------------------
Indiana election
upgrade leaves
much paperless voting
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana officials are launching an election system upgrade adding devices to perhaps 1,000 electronic voting machines around the state that will display a paper record to voters.
Those devices are intended for placement before the May 2020 primary on 10% of Indiana's paperless voting machines, which election officials say are still used in up to 58 of the state's 92 counties. The State Budget Committee is set to vote Friday on releasing $6 million for that project.
Republican Secretary of State Connie Lawson says adding the devices will help improve voter confidence that their ballot is being correctly counted. Lawson had initially sought up to $75 million for adding the equipment to electronic machines, but scaled that back at the request of state budget writers. — AP
-----------------------------
More than 700
flights canceled
in Chicago
CHICAGO — More than 700 flights have been canceled in Chicago while severe thunderstorms raked portions of Illinois.
WMAQ-TV reported O'Hare International Airport reported 656 flight cancellations by late Friday afternoon and Midway Airport reported another 65. Delays of nearly an hour and a half also were reported at O'Hare.
The (Peoria) Journal-Star reported firefighters in that city rescued two people from their homes, one with at least 2 feet (0.6 meters) of standing water.
The National Weather Service says more than 2 inches of rain fell in an hour at Pontiac Airport in Livingston in south central Illinois. — AP