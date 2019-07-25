Woman succumbs
to injuries from
Monday fire
LaPORTE — A 53-year-old woman died Wednesday morning from injuries sustained in an apartment fire that occurred Monday, according to a news release from the La Porte Fire Department.
The victim, Kimberly Buczak, was found trapped in the 1300 block of Rumley Street by La Porte firefighters around 8 p.m. Monday.
Crews made entry and were able to pull Buczak out of the building. She was transported to La Porte Hospital and later flown to a Fort Wayne-area hospital, the release said.
Buczak's husband, 54-year-old Robert Clark, was able to escape the fire on his own. He was also transported to La Porte Hospital and later transported to a Fort Wayne area hospital. Clark was in stable condition Wednesday, the release said.
No firefighters were injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
— Times Staff
----
Power outage
closes Walmart
in Hammond
HAMMOND — A south Hammond Walmart Supercenter was closed Wednesday while crews worked to restore power after contractors in the area struck an underground distribution line.
Power went out just before 9 a.m. at the Walmart Supercenter at 7850 Cabela Drive, NIPSCO spokeswoman Karen McLean said.
The store, just southwest of the interchange at I-94 and Indianapolis Boulevard, posted about its closure Wednesday afternoon on Facebook.
Walmart is directing customers to other area supercenters. The retail giant has nearby locations at 17625 Torrence Ave. in Lansing, at 1555 U.S. 41 in Schererville and at 1100 Fifth Ave. in north Hammond.
The outage will likely affect some product on shelves, Walmart spokesman Payton McCormick said, though it is too soon to tell the extent of losses.
The south Hammond's store manager is expected to post to Facebook when the supercenter is reopened, McCormick said.
— Carley Lanich, The Times
---
Man gets 5 years
after pleading to
firearm charges
HAMMOND — A 35-year-old man has been sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday on drug and firearm charges, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
Joseph Taylor, of Gary, pleaded guilty April 18 to possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon and distribution of five or more grams of methamphetamine, court records show. He had been arrested Aug. 18.
Initially, Taylor faced nine additional felonies, but these charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement, records show. After his release, Taylor will remain on supervised probation for four years.
— Olivia Heersink, The Times