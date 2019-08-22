Cops: Man shot
to death in possible
botched drug deal
HAMMOND — A Hammond man was killed early Thursday in what police said might have been a drug deal gone bad, officials said.
Willie A. Summers, 21, died from a gunshot wound in an alley in the 7200 block of Columbia Avenue, according to police and the Lake County coroner's office.
Officers found Summers after responding about 3:10 a.m. to a report of a man down, Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said.
A firearm and packaged marijuana were found at the scene, he said.
Coroner's investigators pronounced Summers dead about 5:20 a.m. at the scene.
Anyone with information about this crime are asked to contact Detective Sgt. Steve Guernsey at 219-852-2978 or Detective Sgt. Mike Nemcek at 219-852-2977. — Lauren Cross, The Times
-----------------------------------------
Goodwill store
gets cigar box
with gun inside
ANDERSON — A cigar box held an unusual donation.
A Goodwill store in Anderson says it discovered an old unloaded revolver inside a box among the items given by an anonymous person Monday.
The gun was turned over to police. Maj. Joel Sandefur tells The Herald Bulletin says he's heard similar stories about unusual donations to thrift shops, but typically not guns.
Sam Perry, a spokesman for the Goodwill store, says "a sword, a spear" — they've seen it all. The store doesn't accept firearms.
Sandefur says the owner can contact police and recover the gun if it was dropped off by mistake. — AP
-----------------------------------------
Church: Free speech
protects decision
to fire teacher
INDIANAPOLIS — Catholic church leaders in Indianapolis are citing the First Amendment as a defense to a lawsuit filed by a teacher who was fired because he's in a same-sex marriage.
The Archdiocese of Indianapolis asked a judge Wednesday to dismiss a lawsuit by Joshua Payne-Elliott, who worked at Cathedral High School for 13 years. The school fired him in June on orders from the archdiocese.
Payne-Elliott says the church illegally interfered in his contract with the school. But in a court filing, the archdiocese says its decisions are protected by the First Amendment and the separation of church and state.
Payne-Elliott's spouse, Layton Payne-Elliott, teaches at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis. Brebeuf refused to fire Layton. The archdiocese said it no longer recognizes Brebeuf as a Catholic institution. — AP