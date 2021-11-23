Priest reinstated
year after abuse
probe began
CHICAGO — A suburban Chicago priest has been reinstated as a pastor after a review board for the Archdiocese of Chicago found there was “insufficient reason to suspect” he had sexually abused children 25 years ago.
The Rev. David F. Ryan was first asked to step away from the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Parish in Lake Zurich in November 2020 when an investigation into the alleged abuse began.
Archbishop Blase Cupich then announced on Sept. 9 that Ryan had been cleared and reinstated.
But a week later, Ryan was once again placed under investigation after Cupich said new information had become available to the archdiocese.
Ryan led Mass on Sunday at the St. Francis de Sales parish immediately after being reinstated, the Chicago Tribune reported.
He said in a statement last week that he was innocent but that the church was right to be vigilant and must investigate all claims.
“It is important that you know I categorically deny that I have ever abused a child. I have faith the investigation will confirm what I know to be true and that I will return to parish ministry when it concludes,” Ryan said in a statement on Nov. 18.
The abuse allegations were from when Ryan was assigned to Maryville Academy in Des Plaines. Ryan was ordained in Springfield in June 1979 and started working in Maryville six years later. He became acting executive director in 2003.
The Archdiocese of Chicago, which covers Cook and Lake counties, serves around 2.2 million Catholics.
— AP
Bodies of two
women found in
idling car
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Authorities in the northwestern Illinois community of East Moline were investigating the deaths of two 18-year-old women whose bodies were discovered early Tuesday inside an idling car at a local park.
In a news release, the city’s police department said the bodies were found at about 4:30 a.m. at Jacobs Park. The department said that it appeared the car had been running for several hours in the spot where it was parked and that officers saw no immediate signs that the two women had suffered any obvious injuries.
The cause of death remained under investigation and the names of the two women were not released pending the notification of next of kin. The release did not say when autopsies would be conducted and the Rock Island County Coroner’s office did not immediately return a call requesting comment.
— AP
2 killed in house
explosion in
Michigan
FLINT, Mich. — A 55-year-old woman and a 4-year-old girl died in an explosion and fire that destroyed three homes in Michigan, damaged several others and sent debris falling onto a neighborhood, authorities said Tuesday.
Three houses on Flint’s west side were fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene after 9:30 p.m. Monday. Officials said around 20 houses sustained damage, including broken windows from debris thrown across an entire block by the explosion, which was felt miles away.
Authorities said at a news conference Tuesday that they found the girl’s body in the rubble of her home. Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton said a Michigan State Police cadaver dog and fire crews with specialized equipment discovered her body.
“This is a tragic time for our community,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said Tuesday morning.
The cause of the explosion, which left the neighborhood littered with splintered wood and other debris, was under investigation, Neeley said. He also said all 17 homes on the block where the explosion occurred were evacuated.
— AP
Authorities initially said the missing girl was 3 and that another person who died in a neighboring home was a 70-year-old man, but they provided corrected information at the news conference, according to WJRT-TV. The 55-year-old woman, who lived in a neighboring house, died at a hospital.
A man who is believed to be the girl’s father is in critical condition, Barton said. A woman who was in the house and who authorities believe is the child’s mother suffered burns but her injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Neeley said Tuesday afternoon that all residents have been accounted for.
Aisha Lott, who lives nearby, said she felt an explosion and the blast rocked her house.
“It was like a really loud boom, and my house shook,” she said.
Consumers Energy spokesman Brian Wheeler said the utility received a call about 9:40 p.m. Monday about the house explosion and crews sent to the scene shut off natural gas and electric service to seven homes, including three that he said were destroyed by the blast.
Wheeler said the utility found no evidence of gas leaks or other issues with Consumers Energy’s gas system that runs to the house that exploded. He said the utility is working with local authorities to investigate the explosion.
“Our thoughts this morning go to the residents of this neighborhood and their loved ones,” the utility said in a statement.