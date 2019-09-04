Dangerous conditions
expected for
Lake Co. beaches
LAKE COUNTY — Life-threatening waves and dangerous swimming conditions are expected at Northwest Indiana and Chicago beaches through Wednesday evening.
The National Weather Service issued a beach hazard statement Tuesday afternoon that will be in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to an announcement from the Lake County Alert System.
The swimming hazards affect Lake County and Cook County beaches with life-threatening waves and strong rip currents. Waves are forecasted to be 3 to 5 feet high, according to the NWS.
Exposed beaches are most likely to see the largest wave and current impacts. Those visiting Lake County beaches should stay out of the water, the announcement cautioned.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
---
2020 event to
focus on Great
Lakes water
infrastructure
NOVI, Mich. — A gathering next year in Michigan will seek to identify and explore solutions to water infrastructure challenges faced by the Great Lakes region.
The state of Michigan is lining up speakers for the Great Lakes Water Infrastructure Conference, which runs April 28-30 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi in suburban Detroit. Speaker abstracts are due Friday and registration to attend opens in January.
Topics are expected to include funding, water affordability, environmental health, water planning, green infrastructure and cybersecurity.
— AP
---
7 fatally shot in
Chicago over
Labor Day
weekend
CHICAGO — Gun violence over the Labor Day weekend has left seven people dead and another 34 wounded in Chicago.
WLS-TV reported that two teenagers were among the weekend's shooting fatalities. They include 15-year-old Davantae Jackson, who was fatally shot early Sunday just steps from the home where he lived. The teen was supposed to start high school Tuesday.
Jackson's sister, Alexis Jackson, says her brother's assailants called him on his phone and asked him to come outside before opening fire.
A Saturday shooting left two men, ages 32 and 26, dead after they were shot on the front porch of a home on Chicago's South Side. That shooting also wounded three other people.
The weekend violence occurred as Chicago police increased patrols during the 3-day holiday weekend.
— AP