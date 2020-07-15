Solis admitted it was a crime for him to have the firearm because he is a convicted felon following his guilty plea four years ago to charges arising from a robbery.

Hammond police found the firearm in his car Aug. 26 after stopped him leaving a brawl and a shooting at Flick's Tap, 6205 Kennedy Ave. in Hammond.

Solis is pleading not guilty to battery charges still pending against him in Lake Criminal court arising from the bar fight.

-- Bill Dolan, The Times

Man struck by

lightning dies

EVANSVILLE — A man who was struck by lightning last week while working on the roof of a southwestern Indiana warehouse has died from his injuries, a coroner said.

Jose Louis Lopez Mora, 34, died Sunday afternoon while the Seymour man was undergoing treatment at an Evansville hospital, said Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear.

Lopez Mora’s death was ruled an accident, and no autopsy is scheduled, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.