GARY — Police have begun an arson investigation after a fire damaged a car wash early Thursday.
At 1:30 p.m. Thursday police responded to an arson report in the 2000 block of West 15th Avenue in Gary, said Gary Lt. Dawn Westerfield.
Earlier that day at 4:30 a.m., Gary firefighters were called to the same business to extinguish a fire. The garage door, door frame and building exterior were all damaged in the fire, police reported. There were no injuries.
It is believed someone intentionally started the fire and there are no suspects at this time, Westerfield said.
The arson investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can contact the Gary Police Department Crime Hotline at 866-CRIME-GP.
HAMMOND — A federal judge sentenced a Hammond man to prison Tuesday for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 41-month sentence on 21-year-old Xavier Solis, who pleaded guilty earlier this year to possessing a black Glock, Model 23, Gen 4 firearm.
Solis admitted it was a crime for him to have the firearm because he is a convicted felon following his guilty plea four years ago to charges arising from a robbery.
Hammond police found the firearm in his car Aug. 26 after stopped him leaving a brawl and a shooting at Flick's Tap, 6205 Kennedy Ave. in Hammond.
Solis is pleading not guilty to battery charges still pending against him in Lake Criminal court arising from the bar fight.
EVANSVILLE — A man who was struck by lightning last week while working on the roof of a southwestern Indiana warehouse has died from his injuries, a coroner said.
Jose Louis Lopez Mora, 34, died Sunday afternoon while the Seymour man was undergoing treatment at an Evansville hospital, said Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear.
Lopez Mora’s death was ruled an accident, and no autopsy is scheduled, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.
He was struck by lightning last Wednesday while working on the roof of an Evansville warehouse that's leased by Berry Global. The company earlier told the Courier & Press that the victim was employed by a contractor hired by the building’s owner.
It wasn't clear which contractor Lopez Mora had been working for and why he was on the roof during a thunderstorm, the newspaper reported.
