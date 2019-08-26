State to finish
algae testing
before Labor Day
NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. — State officials say they'll continue testing waterways for blue-green algae ahead of the Labor Day weekend.
Blue-green algae growth, known as cyanobacteria, is made up of microscopic organisms that naturally occur in streams and lakes. Much of it is harmless, but some can produce toxic chemicals that cause sickness in people and pets. If there's contact, health officials recommend rinsing off with fresh clean water quickly.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is posting testing updates online. Officials started testing waterways around Memorial Day and will finish before Labor Day.
High counts have been detected in several lakes, including Worster Lake at Potato Creek State Park.
The South Bend Tribune reports that on a recent day, visitors, including Warsaw resident Jason Chilafoe who was with his children and dogs, avoided the water.
— AP
---
Phone lines
cut after
suburb
didn't pay bills
HARVEY, Ill. — Non-emergency police and fire numbers in the Chicago suburb of Harvey were disconnected for three days last month after city officials failed to pay bills.
The Daily Southtown reported that residents who tried to call the non-emergency numbers got a dead phone line. That's because Harvey officials say they were unaware of one of the city's many telephone service providers and had over $14,000 in unpaid charges.
The provider, Access One, disconnected about 15 city phone lines after sending a final notice and receiving no response. The disconnected lines included some used by the police and fire department.
The city's 911 service wasn't affected.
Police Chief Eddie Winters says he's not aware of any serious issues that weren't addressed because of the phone problem.
— AP
---
Ex-Rep. Joe Walsh
making
GOP challenge
to Trump
Joe Walsh, a former Illinois congressman and tea party favorite turned radio talk show host, announced a challenge Sunday to President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in 2020, saying the incumbent is unfit for office and must be denied a second term.
His campaign slogan: "Be brave."
Polls shows Trump is backed by most Republican voters, and the lone rival already in the race is former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, the 2016 Libertarian Party vice presidential nominee who is regarded as fiscally conservative but socially liberal.
Undeterred from pressing ahead with his candidacy, Walsh said, "I think this thing ... will catch on like wildfire." The former Trump booster added: "I'm a conservative. And I think there's a decent chance to present to Republican voters a conservative without all the baggage."
— AP