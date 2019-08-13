Teen still mulling

possible plea deal

in shooting death

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago teen accused of fatally shooting an 11-year-old boy is likely to accept a plea agreement later this week, attorneys said.

Sherquell D. Magee, 18, was facing a Tuesday deadline to decide whether to plead guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter or proceed to trial on a murder charge.

Defense attorney John Cantrell and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno said they had agreed to a brief continuance.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas set a hearing for Friday.

According to court records, Magee tried to shoot a 14-year-old boy during a fight May 5, 2018, at Nunez Park in East Chicago. The 14-year-old ducked, and the bullet struck 11-year-old David Anderson in the head.

If Magee pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter, he would face 20 to 50 years in prison. He could face a longer prison sentence if convicted of murder at trial. — Sarah Reese, The Times

--------------------------------

Coroner searching for

family of deceased

56-year-old woman

HAMMOND — The Lake County coroner's office is seeking help finding the family of a deceased 56-year-old woman.

Peggy Hill, of Hammond, lived in the 4900 block of Hickory Avenue, the coroner said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the coroner’s office at 219-755-3265. — Times Staff

