Teen still mulling
possible plea deal
in shooting death
CROWN POINT — An East Chicago teen accused of fatally shooting an 11-year-old boy is likely to accept a plea agreement later this week, attorneys said.
Sherquell D. Magee, 18, was facing a Tuesday deadline to decide whether to plead guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter or proceed to trial on a murder charge.
Defense attorney John Cantrell and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno said they had agreed to a brief continuance.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas set a hearing for Friday.
According to court records, Magee tried to shoot a 14-year-old boy during a fight May 5, 2018, at Nunez Park in East Chicago. The 14-year-old ducked, and the bullet struck 11-year-old David Anderson in the head.
If Magee pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter, he would face 20 to 50 years in prison. He could face a longer prison sentence if convicted of murder at trial. — Sarah Reese, The Times
--------------------------------
Coroner searching for
family of deceased
56-year-old woman
HAMMOND — The Lake County coroner's office is seeking help finding the family of a deceased 56-year-old woman.
Peggy Hill, of Hammond, lived in the 4900 block of Hickory Avenue, the coroner said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the coroner’s office at 219-755-3265. — Times Staff