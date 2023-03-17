Man arrested in mall shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been arrested in a shooting outside an Indianapolis shopping mall that killed a teenager and injured a man.

Homicide detectives arrested 19-year-old Clyde Johnson on Thursday, two days after an arrest warrant was issued charging him with voluntary manslaughter and battery. His initial court hearing is scheduled for Monday.

The Jan. 3 shooting outside Castleton Square Mall on the far northeast side killed 16-year-old Michael Mason Jr. Police said the shooting suspect who was later identified as Johnson told officers he thought he was about to be robbed and opened fire to protect himself.

— AP

Guilty plea in fentanyl death

FORT WAYNE — A northeastern Indiana woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to neglect charges after her two children ingested fentanyl last year, killing her 2-year-old son and sickening his older sibling.

Kiara A. Johnson, 23, of Fort Wayne was arrested after officers found her 2-year-old son and her then-3-year-old daughter lying in a bathtub under a running shower in her apartment Sept. 29.

The girl survived. Testing on fake Percocet pills found at the scene showed they contained the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

— AP

Illinoisan kills home intruder

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Police say a man trying to force his way into a northern Illinois home died after one of the residents there stabbed him.

The Rockford Police Department says the man was trying to enter the house around 1:50 a.m. A man and a woman inside the home were able to block the door and prevent the intruder from entering, but the suspect broke out a window and began hitting one of the residents with a piece of lumber.

Police say the male resident stabbed the intruder — identified as Troyle Aube, 44, of Rockford — with a kitchen knife, and he died at the scene.

— AP

Mich. loses new appeal on water

FLINT, Mich. — The Michigan Court of Appeals has again rejected an attempt to revive charges in the Flint water scandal.

The court ruled in favor of former Gov. Rick Snyder, who was indicted on misdemeanors.

The attorney general’s office has repeatedly tried to convince judges that a major decision last summer from the Michigan Supreme Court didn’t doom the Flint water prosecution. But prosecutors continue to rack up losses.

Snyder was governor in 2014 when Flint, under state management, began using the Flint River as a water source. The water wasn’t treated to reduce the impact on old pipes, unleashing lead. Snyder was indicted on two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty.

In June, the state Supreme Court unanimously said a one-judge grand jury can’t issue indictments. As a result, charges have been dismissed against Snyder, former health director Nick Lyon and six others.

The attorney general’s office, however, isn’t giving up. It’s now asking the Supreme Court to take another look at Lyon’s case. He is blamed for some Legionnaires’ disease deaths in the Flint area during the water switch.

— AP