Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday Indiana State Police troopers were called to a crash involving multiple vehicles and a semi on northbound Interstate 65 at mile marker 220 just north of Ind. 14 in Fair Oaks, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot.

A semi lost a tire, which in turn hit other nearby vehicles and caused two separate crashes, police reported.

Northbound lanes of I-65 in the area were shut down for about an hour after the crashes. After the lanes reopened, traffic congestion in the area remained with significant backups.

There were no injuries and it is unknown how many vehicles were involved. Rot said there was a large amount of debris on the roadway that had to be cleared.

-- Anna Ortiz, The Times

Former-newspaper

office to become

police headquarters

TERRE HAUTE — Officials have chosen the former offices of Terre Haute’s daily newspaper as the new location for the western Indiana city’s new police headquarters.