Dead man identified
in Portage fire
PORTAGE — A dead Portage man was found in a residence after firefighters extinguished a blaze early Friday morning in the 5400 block of Central Avenue.
The victim was identified as 55-year-old Douglas Pennington, said Porter County Coroner Cynthia Dykes.
Crews responded around 1:30 a.m. Friday to the residence and found a working fire on the first floor. First responders were advised someone was still inside the structure, Portage Fire Chief Randy Wilkening said.
Firefighters put out the blaze and located the lone victim. The Porter County coroner and and Indiana State Fire Marshal were then called to the scene, Wilkening said.
The fire's cause is under investigation.
Burns Harbor Fire Dept., Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Dept. and South Haven Volunteer Fire Dept. assisted at the scene.
-- Anna Ortiz, The Times
Police: Semi loses
tire, causes
crash on I-65
FAIR OAKS — A semitrailer losing a tire caused a chain reaction of crashes as the tire rolled its way through interstate traffic, police said.
Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday Indiana State Police troopers were called to a crash involving multiple vehicles and a semi on northbound Interstate 65 at mile marker 220 just north of Ind. 14 in Fair Oaks, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot.
A semi lost a tire, which in turn hit other nearby vehicles and caused two separate crashes, police reported.
Northbound lanes of I-65 in the area were shut down for about an hour after the crashes. After the lanes reopened, traffic congestion in the area remained with significant backups.
There were no injuries and it is unknown how many vehicles were involved. Rot said there was a large amount of debris on the roadway that had to be cleared.
-- Anna Ortiz, The Times
Former-newspaper
office to become
police headquarters
TERRE HAUTE — Officials have chosen the former offices of Terre Haute’s daily newspaper as the new location for the western Indiana city’s new police headquarters.
The city has borrowed about $11 million to buy the 46,000-square-foot (14,020-square-meter) former Tribune-Star building from a construction company and renovate it. Mayor Duke Bennett said the renovation work on the downtown building should be completed by August, the newspaper reported.
City officials had been considering building a new police headquarters, but they began looking to buy the Tribune-Star building after the newspaper’s offices moved in 2019 to a shopping plaza on the city’s east side.
“We are getting a bigger building than what we were going to build (and) at a lesser cost, so it is an almost perfect scenario,” Bennett said. “It is in the downtown area and close to our existing facility, and we are putting a vacant building back into use.”
-- Associated Press