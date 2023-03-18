Church to host organ concert

MUNSTER — John Gouwens, described as a distinguished organist, is scheduled to perform in concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 8955 Columbia Ave.

The Indiana University graduate is the organist at St. Paul Episcopal Church in LaPorte and organist at Presbyterian Church at LaPorte.

A freewill offering will be accepted.

— Times staff

OWI charges in fatal car crash

LAPORTE — Charges were filed Friday against a Walkerton woman who crashed her car Feb. 26 on U.S. 35, killing her 7-year-old daughter, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

Dawn Coleman, 42, was charged with five felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing death and bodily harm, according to online court records.

She was driving south on U.S. 35 when her vehicle traveled off the west side of the road and crashed into two trees, Capt. Derek Allen said. Police were called at 12:04 a.m. to investigate.

Investigators initially believed alcohol was involved.

Coleman and her front-seat passenger were seriously injured. An 8-year-old boy in the car was treated for minor injuries, Allen said.

Coleman has an initial court hearing scheduled for March 31.

— Lizzie Kaboski, The Times