So far, about 250 Afghans have resettled in Indiana, Batt said. Indiana was previously projected to take 490, but officials said Tuesday that the state has since committed to accepting 719 refugees. They could be processed at any of the eight temporary housing sites.

No additional evacuees are expected to arrive at the Indiana camp, Batt added.

Exodus Refugee Immigration, an Indianapolis agency, has helped dozens of Afghan families resettle in the state in the last two months, said executive director Cole Varga. While many refugees have been placed in the Indianapolis area, others have or will receive housing assignments in Bloomington, Fort Wayne, Muncie, South Bend, Evansville, Terre Haute, Hammond and elsewhere.

— AP

