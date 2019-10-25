Man found
dead on US
30 identified
VALPARAISO — Police have identified the deceased man found Sunday morning along a local stretch of U.S. 30 as 63-year-old Ralph Estes of Valparaiso.
Estes' body was discovered at 8:42 a.m. on the north side of the highway near the area of Linwood Avenue, according to Porter County Coroner Cynthia Dykes.
Estes was found in a ditch and appeared to have lost control of his bicycle, she said.
Police have said there did not appear to be signs of foul play and no other vehicles were involved.
The cause of death and results of toxicology tests are pending, Dykes said.
Valparaiso police and the coroner's office continue to investigate.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times
--
32-year-old
shot to death
in home
GARY — A 32-year-old man was shot to death late Wednesday, police say.
Joseph Nieto, of Gary, was gunned down inside his home in the 2300 block of Edison Street about 9:45 p.m. He then was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, where he later died at 10:40 p.m. The Lake County coroner's office ruled his death a homicide.
Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
— Olivia Heersink, The Times
--
Semi crash
sends two
to hospital
A crash involving a semitrailer and tanker prompted police to barricade the Indiana Toll Road entrance located west of Portage.
At 10:15 a.m. Thursday police were called to a crash at the 21.2 mile marker westbound lanes near Lake Station, Indiana State Police Cpl. Judith Kubsch said.
A semitrailer and a tanker collided and both drivers were sent to area hospitals. No fatalities or life-threatening injuries were reported, Kubsch said.
Westbound lanes were blocked off after the crash, however, all lanes and the Indiana Toll Road entrance was opened by 11:43 a.m., according to the police report.
— Times Staff Writers
--
Illinois couple
IDed as victims
in parking plunge
INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities say the man and woman who died when their SUV plunged from the fourth floor of a downtown Indianapolis parking garage came from Illinois.
The Marion County Coroner's Office on Thursday identified the couple as 70-year-old Iristeen Hunt and 73-year-old Charles Hunt of University Park, Illinois.
The car plowed through the wall of the Market Square Center Garage just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, tumbling four floors before landing on its roof in an alley behind the City Market.
The couple died at the scene.
— Associated Press
--