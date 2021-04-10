To be eligible, a Lake County renter household must include one or more individuals who meet the following criteria:

Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19.

Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

Has a household income at or below 80% of the area median income.

Eligible renters living outside Lake County also can apply for assistance at IndianaHousingNow.org, or by calling 211.

-- Dan Carden, The Times

Income tax

procrastinators

can breathe easy

Indiana and Illinois residents dreading the usual April 15 deadline to file their annual income tax returns can breathe easy for a few more weeks.

The governors of each state this year have shifted the income tax filing and payment deadline to May 17, instead of Thursday, to align with the federal government, which last month moved Tax Day to May 17 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.