Briefs

Briefs

  • Updated

Mrvan seeks

art contest entries

Northwest Indiana high school students have an opportunity to have their art displayed inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, is soliciting entries for the annual Congressional Art Competition that recognizes and promotes artistic talent from each of the 435 congressional districts.

Entry guidelines are available online at mrvan.house.gov by selecting "Art Competition" under the "Services" tab, or by calling 219-795-1844.

Student artists should bring their work with an entry form to Mrvan's office, 7895 Broadway, Suite A, Merrillville, by April 30.

"I encourage all interested students to participate and take advantage of this unique opportunity," Mrvan said.

— Dan Carden, The Times

Assistance is

available for

struggling renters

Lake County renters struggling to pay their landlord or utility bills due to COVID-19 can now apply online at LakeCountyIN.care for up to 12 months of financial assistance to cover those costs.

To be eligible, a Lake County renter household must include one or more individuals who meet the following criteria:

Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19.

Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

Has a household income at or below 80% of the area median income.

Eligible renters living outside Lake County also can apply for assistance at IndianaHousingNow.org, or by calling 211.

-- Dan Carden, The Times

Income tax

procrastinators

can breathe easy

Indiana and Illinois residents dreading the usual April 15 deadline to file their annual income tax returns can breathe easy for a few more weeks.

The governors of each state this year have shifted the income tax filing and payment deadline to May 17, instead of Thursday, to align with the federal government, which last month moved Tax Day to May 17 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The filing extension for individual income tax takes effect automatically, so no further action is required by taxpayers to take advantage," said David Harris, director of the Illinois Department of Revenue.

— Dan Carden, The Times

Child injured in

shooting outside

of skating rink

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police were investigating after a “younger child” was injured in a shooting outside a skating rink.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to Skateland on Saturday around 6 p.m. and found a child suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health for treatment and was reported in stable condition.

-- AP

Further details, including the exact age of the child, weren’t immediately released.

No other injuries were reported.

Police haven’t made any arrests yet and are continuing their investigation.

